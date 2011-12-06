FRANKFURT Dec 6 The prospect of a euro
zone downgrade by Standard & Poor's adds to bank refinancing
strains at a time when euro zone banks are stuggling to fund
themselves, analysts and fund managers said on Tuesday.
In an unprecedented step, the agency said it may downgrade
15 euro zone countries including Germany.
Its warning comes ahead of a crucial Franco-German
initiative to enforce budget discipline across the 17-member
zone through EU treaty changes.
"If S&P downgrades it will be another thorn in the side of
banks and their ability to raise unsecured funding," Mediobanca
analyst Chris Wheeler said.
For now the threat of a downgrade remains a warning shot to
European leaders to take bold steps for resolving the crisis at
a summit on Friday, Wheeler said.
S&P said ratings could be lowered by one notch for Austria,
Belgium, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, and
by up to two notches for the remaining nine placed under review,
including currently AAA-rated France.
Top-rated German and French bonds underperformed peripheral
debt after the warning, which came a day after their leaders --
Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy -- agreed to impose budget
discipline across the euro zone through treaty changes. The
proposals will be discussed on Friday.
European stocks, bond futures, and the euro were sent
reeling by the shock warning, halting a rally in global equities
that began last week. The MSCI world equity index fell 0.6
percent.
Euro zone banks and German banks in particular have
benefited from Germany's triple-A rating. Book gains on German
bunds have helped to offset writedowns on sovereign debt of
Greece, Portugal, Italy, Spain and Ireland, analysts said.
"Now German banks face pressure on two fronts. Firstly
refinancing costs will likely rise and book gains from German
Bunds will probably shrink. This could lead to higher capital
requirements for German banks," said Oliver Flade, head of
financial sector research at Allianz Global Investors.
It remains to be seen, however, whether a downgrade will
happen, Flade added.
On Friday euro zone leaders are set to discuss automatic
penalties for states that fail to keep deficits under control,
and an early launch of a permanent bailout fund for euro states
in distress.
Last week key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates fell
after joint central bank action to cut the cost of dollar
funding and a firming view that the ECB will cut interest rates
next week.
