* Claims trading falls by half from September
* MF Global leads big month for new filings
Nov 16 U.S. bankruptcy claims traded in October
fell by nearly half from September, according to a report on
Wednesday by SecondMarket.
Claims traded slumped to 651 in October from 1,264 in
September, which was the busiest month since July 2010.
The face value of claims traded also dropped, falling to
$3.43 billion from $4.52 billion, according to SecondMarket,
which runs a claims trading platform.
Creditors such as landlords and trucking companies can
trade or sell their claims against bankrupt companies. The
seller gets immediate cash, while the buyer, often a hedge fund
investor, hopes to make a profit by betting on the timing and
ultimate payout in the bankruptcy.
October was the busiest month for bankruptcies, as measured
by prebankruptcy assets, since November 2009, according to
SecondMarket, although the bulk of that was due to the
bankruptcy of the MF Global Holdings Inc brokerage.
The most actively traded bankruptcies was led by Lehman
Brothers Holding Inc LEHMQ.PK, which was the largest
bankruptcy in U.S. history. The company hopes to end its
bankruptcy next year.
Other actively traded cases included MSR Resort Golf Course
LLC, newspaper publisher Tribune Co, restaurant chain Perkins &
Marie Callender and telecommunications company Nortel Networks
Inc NRTLQ.PK.
The most active cases by value of claims, after Lehman
Brothers, included Maronda Homes Inc, horse track operator
Centaur LLC, car parts maker Plastech Engineered Products Inc
and law firm Dreier LLP.
Maronda trading consisted of a single claim with a face
value of $97.6 million.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by
Andre Grenon)