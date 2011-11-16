* Claims trading falls by half from September

* MF Global leads big month for new filings

Nov 16 U.S. bankruptcy claims traded in October fell by nearly half from September, according to a report on Wednesday by SecondMarket.

Claims traded slumped to 651 in October from 1,264 in September, which was the busiest month since July 2010.

The face value of claims traded also dropped, falling to $3.43 billion from $4.52 billion, according to SecondMarket, which runs a claims trading platform.

Creditors such as landlords and trucking companies can trade or sell their claims against bankrupt companies. The seller gets immediate cash, while the buyer, often a hedge fund investor, hopes to make a profit by betting on the timing and ultimate payout in the bankruptcy.

October was the busiest month for bankruptcies, as measured by prebankruptcy assets, since November 2009, according to SecondMarket, although the bulk of that was due to the bankruptcy of the MF Global Holdings Inc brokerage.

The most actively traded bankruptcies was led by Lehman Brothers Holding Inc LEHMQ.PK, which was the largest bankruptcy in U.S. history. The company hopes to end its bankruptcy next year.

Other actively traded cases included MSR Resort Golf Course LLC, newspaper publisher Tribune Co, restaurant chain Perkins & Marie Callender and telecommunications company Nortel Networks Inc NRTLQ.PK.

The most active cases by value of claims, after Lehman Brothers, included Maronda Homes Inc, horse track operator Centaur LLC, car parts maker Plastech Engineered Products Inc and law firm Dreier LLP.

Maronda trading consisted of a single claim with a face value of $97.6 million. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Andre Grenon)