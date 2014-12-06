Dec 6 Bankrupt U.S. companies would have more
leeway to impose restructuring plans over creditors' objections
under new recommendations by a commission to overhaul Chapter 11
bankruptcy rules.
As part of a report to be issued on Monday, the American
Bankruptcy Institute's Commission to Study the Reform of Chapter
11 recommended eliminating a rule that at least one impaired
creditor class must vote to accept a company's bankruptcy exit
plan for the plan to be eligible for court approval.
The rule allows savvy investors to block restructuring
efforts by acquiring the lion's share of a bankrupt company's
debt, attorney Robert Keach, the commission's co-chairman, said
at the ABI's annual conference in Palm Springs, California.
The ABI, a trade group of 12,000 bankruptcy lawyers and
other restructuring professionals, formed the commission in 2012
amid concerns that rising costs of Chapter 11 were deterring
companies from filing for bankruptcy. The commission previewed
some of its 428-page report at Saturday's conference ahead of
its official release on Monday.
The commission's recommendations will not be legally
binding, though members hope to make a presentation to Congress.
"All we can do is recommend things," Keach said. "There's a long
path between this report and legislation."
In all but the largest Chapter 11 cases, the commission also
proposes reducing the appointments of official committees to
represent the interests of unsecured creditors.
"We're not eliminating creditors' committees, but there
would be a presumption against" them except where stakeholders
can prove to a court that a committee is in the best interest of
creditors, committee member Jack Butler said.
Other recommendations include the ability for a court to
appoint a so-called estate neutral to help resolve creditor
disputes, and a moratorium on asset sales within the first 60
days of a case.
Some bankruptcy professionals feel the expansion of secured
debt has given lenders too much power in Chapter 11, leading to
too many cases ending in quick sales rather than operational
turnarounds. Some in the lending community, for their part, have
criticized the commission as biased toward the interests of
bankruptcy professionals and longer, more lucrative cases.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)