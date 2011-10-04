Oct 4 Fewer individuals filed for bankruptcy
protection in the United States in September as consumers held
back on spending, household debt and other borrowing, according
to the American Bankruptcy Institute.
Total consumer bankruptcy filings in 2011 are also expected
to be less than in 2010, the research group said on Tuesday.
The monthly report comes amid persistent concerns about the
health of the global economy, volatile financial markets and
high U.S. unemployment.
Consumer bankruptcies fell 17 percent to 108,517 in
September from 130,329 a year earlier and are down 10 percent
for the first nine months of the year, according to the
institute report, which is based on data from the National
Bankruptcy Research Center.
Consumer bankruptcy filings, which can be made under four
codes of U.S. bankruptcy law, declined 4 percent from 113,432
in August, which was one day shorter than September.
The ABI's members include lawyers, judges, accountants and
other bankruptcy and restructuring experts.
