WILMINGTON, Del Oct 2 A U.S. judge on Friday
rejected a plan to pay millions of dollars in bonuses to top
executives of bankrupt miner Molycorp Inc, two days
after GT Advanced Technologies Inc failed to get
approval of a similar plan.
Molycorp, which filed for bankruptcy in June, had said the
bonus plan would align executives' goals with those of its
creditors to maintain the value of the rare earth miner's
business.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi in Wilmington,
Delaware, ruled at a Friday hearing that some of the incentive
targets amounted to payments for staying in their job. He
criticized one target as "file a report and hang around."
Molycorp's creditors and the United Steelworkers union
opposed the plan, which could have paid up to $2.9 million in
bonuses, saying it was being funded in part by idling a
California mine and laying off the workforce there.
On Wednesday, Judge Henry Boroff in Springfield,
Massachusetts, for the second time rejected former Apple Inc
supplier GT's plan to pay up to $2.2 million in
bonuses.
"In essence, the insiders seek bonus compensation for doing
a job they are already obligated to do," Boroff wrote in his
24-page opinion.
Large bankrupt companies often seek approval for bonuses,
but top executives and board members who are deemed "insiders"
can only participate if the plan includes difficult targets,
rather than mere retention payments.
Electronics retailer RadioShack, for example, earmarked $2.3
million for insider incentive bonuses in its recently approved
bankruptcy reorganization. The company did not disclose the
names of eligible executives when it sought approval for the
bonus plan, which paid out in part because a certain number of
stores survived the bankruptcy.
"I'm a believer in incentive plans for executives," Sontchi
said at Friday's hearing. Last year, the judge approved a plan
proposed by bankrupt Texas power company Energy Future Holdings
Corp.
Companies in bankruptcy have said the incentive plans are
critical in encouraging and rewarding top talent during a
crisis. They sometimes say they need to pay cash bonuses because
their stock-based incentive plans are rendered worthless by the
bankruptcy, an argument that Boroff in the GT ruling called
"insensitive" to shareholders.
Still, the plans are often approved, particularly if they
are modified to win creditors' backing, something Molycorp
lacked.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court cases are Molycorp Inc, District
of Delaware, No. 15-11357, and GT Advanced Technologies Inc,
District of New Hampshire, No. 14-11916.
