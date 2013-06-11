* Lawyers would have to justify big rate hikes
* Would also have to provide rough budgets
By Nick Brown
June 11 Attorneys in big bankruptcy cases will
soon have to make an array of disclosures on how they bill
clients under new fee guidelines finalized by the U.S.
Department of Justice on Tuesday.
Lawyers will have to justify any increases in their hourly
rates of more than 10 percent and will be asked to provide rough
budgets. These were points of contention over the last year as
the U.S. Trustee Program, the Justice Department's bankruptcy
watchdog, rolled out early drafts of the new guidelines.
The guidelines, to go into effect Nov. 1, will apply to
bankruptcy cases for companies with more than $50 million in
assets and $50 million in liabilities. Courts are not legally
obligated to implement them, but in general, most courts follow
guidelines laid out by the Justice Department.
During a comment period late last year, large law firms
complained that the overhaul would ignore market pricing and
impose burdensome tasks on lawyers, with little benefit to
clients.
Advisers of a bankrupt company, as well as some of the
company's creditors, are paid out of the company's estate.
Because legal fees are paid ahead of other creditor claims,
higher legal fees mean less money for creditors, making legal
costs a hot issue in the bankruptcy realm.
At first, the guidelines will apply only to lawyers, not to
financial advisers and other professionals. But Trustee Program
spokeswoman Jane Limprecht said new fee guidelines for
investment bankers, financial advisers and accountants could be
in the offing.
"After making some progress on implementation and
enforcement of the big-case attorney fee guidelines, we will
move forward" with overhauls for other advisers, Limprecht said.
Clifford White, director of the Trustee Program, scheduled a
conference call for media Tuesday afternoon.