HOUSTON, Sept 17 Bankruptcy proceedings over the future of the Hovensa refinery were slated to open on Thursday in federal court in the U.S. Virgin Islands, two days after the plant co-owned by Hess Corp and Venezuela's PDVSA filed for creditor protection.

The owners have told the court they want to sell the shuttered plant, now being used as a storage terminal, to a buyer identified as Limetree Bay Holdings LLC. A previous sale effort last year failed. (Reporting By Houston Newsroom)