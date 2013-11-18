Nov 18 William Harrington has been named U.S. Trustee for Manhattan's bankruptcy court, replacing Tracy Hope Davis, who is leaving to head the San Francisco region, according to a statement from the Executive Office of the U.S. Trustees.

Harrington had been U.S. Trustee for Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island since October 2010. In his new position, he will be responsible for Connecticut and Vermont, as well as New York, which along with Delaware handles the bulk of the country's large commercial bankruptcies.

The U.S. Trustee plays an important role in bankruptcy by overseeing the administration of cases and ensuring the integrity of the system.

"The U.S. Trustee Program is tremendously fortunate to have Bill Harrington able to step in to serve as U.S. Trustee for this extremely significant region," Clifford White, the director of the Executive Office for U.S. Trustees, said in a statement.

The program declined to comment beyond the press statement.

Prior to his appointment as U.S. Trustee in the region that includes Massachusetts, Harrington was the head of the program's Wilmington, Delaware, office.

White also praised Harrington for his leading role in developing new fee guidelines, the first revision in 17 years, which took effect this month.

Attorneys are expected to justify any rate increases and provide rough budgets in cases with at least $50 million of assets and liabilities. Large law firms complained that the new system just added administrative burdens on lawyers.

Prior to joining the U.S. Trustee's office in Wilmington, Delaware, Harrington was with the Duane Morris law firm in Philadelphia.

He earned his law degree from Villanova University School of Law and an undergraduate degree from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Davis leaves after a dust-up earlier this year with U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Shelley Chapman.

The judge criticized Davis for a deal to settle allegations of improper fee disclosures by the Kaye Scholer law firm and financial adviser Capstone, and then withdrawing the deal after Chapman questioned its broad releases.