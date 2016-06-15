(Repeats story from earlier Wednesday with no change to text)
By David Henry
NEW YORK, June 15 A U.S. accounting regulator
plans to release new rules on Thursday that will change how
banks set aside money for bad loans, raising fresh questions
about the role of forecasts in their financial reports.
The Financial Accounting Standards Board's goal in setting
up the new framework for loan-loss reserves is simple: it wants
to reduce the likelihood that investors will get blindsided by a
sudden deluge of bad loans, as they did during the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
The new standard will require banks to start setting aside
reserves for losses as soon as they make a loan, estimating
costs that are "expected." Currently, they only set aside
reserves when credit quality deteriorates to the point where
losses are "probable."
The fly in the ointment, analysts say, is the estimates will
be highly subjective. Bankers will have leeway to base their
reserves on forecasts of future economic conditions. Predictions
about factors like unemployment, oil prices and interest rates
will vary from bank to bank and inevitably affect quarterly
results and balance sheets.
"There is a trade-off there," said Vincent Papa, director of
financial reporting policy for the CFA Institute, which
certifies financial analysts. "There is a lot more discretion
being granted."
FASB developed its upcoming standard over more than 10
years, sketching out plans in public meetings and in material
posted to the board's website. The final version will be
released on Thursday, said spokeswoman Christine Klimek.
The International Accounting Standards Board, followed in
Europe and many other areas outside of the United States,
modified its standard two years ago, but did not go as far as
the FASB.
Questions about loan-loss reserves are at the fore now.
Reserves are among the most important numbers in bank financial
statements. Because they are at historically low levels,
analysts expect them to rise. (For a graphic on loan-loss
reserves at U.S. banks, click here: tmsnrt.rs/213DbsI)
Big banks will get three-and-a-half years to adopt FASB's
changes. But even under current accounting standards, reserves
are subjective and can vary widely between banks, as shown by
the way the industry has prepared for losses from energy loans.
As of March 31, JPMorgan Chase & Co's reserves for
losses on funded energy loans were 6.3 percent of energy loans,
sharply higher the 4.2 percent Citigroup Inc had set
aside, according to calculations by Goldman Sachs analysts and
Citigroup disclosures. Both banks could be just right, or could
be stretched high, or low; analysts do not know because they
cannot see exactly how the respective loan books differ.
Spokesmen for JPMorgan and Citigroup declined to comment for
this story. In public conference calls with analysts, JPMorgan
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and Citigroup Chief Financial
Officer John Gerspach seemed to step in different directions
when asked if they were setting aside the right amounts for bad
energy loans.
Dimon said in January, "We try to be very conservative,
always. And, so, we're not trying to put up as little as
possible. You know me, I'd put up more if I could. But
accounting rules dictate what you can do."
Gerspach, in April, pointed out that the bank in the past
reserved much more than needed. He said Citi was in the process
of setting "appropriate reserves."
The banking industry has historically gone from reserving
too little, to too much and back again. Before the financial
crisis, quarterly loan loss allowances fell at the end of 2006
to a 21-year low of 1.07 percent of loans, according to data
from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Low reserves made banks
more vulnerable to the losses that followed and made their
financial statements less credible at a time when they most
needed investor confidence.
In the next three years the banks more than tripled reserves
even as they wrote off huge amounts of bad debt. Today, reserves
are back down to 1.35 percent of loans.
Lynn Turner, a former Securities and Exchange Commission
chief accountant who led a 1998 push to stop companies from
piling up excess reserves to inflate results later, said he does
not believe the new standard will change much.
"The bottom line is that when times are tough, (banks) don't
like to book reserves," he said. "When times are really good
they like to book them for cookie jars that they can use in bad
times."
In a December 2014 study, two economists at the Federal
Reserve Bank of New York examined confidential records of how
banks rated the chances of default for the same loans. The
authors, Matthew Plosser and João A.C. Santos, found that banks
with relatively less capital tended to have sunnier views than
stronger banks. The bias was more apparent on loans that were
not scrutinized publicly by credit ratings agencies.
Hal Schroeder, a FASB board member, acknowledged in an
interview that different people will come up with different loss
estimates of the same loans. But, he said, investors will be
better served by financial reports that can reflect what the
bankers see coming.
"The objective of this standard is to align the economics of
lending with the accounting," Schroeder said. "If you have an
expectation of loss, why should accounting ignore that?"
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Additional reporting by
Dan Freed; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Chris Reese)