BRUSSELS May 7 The European Commission said on
Wednesday it had approved billions of euros of Irish government
restructuring aid for Allied Irish Banks.
The European Commission said the aid granted by Ireland to
Allied Irish Banks plc and its subsidiary EBS were in line with
European Union state aid rules.
European Union Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said
in a statement AIB's restructuring plan "sets out the right
measures for this bank to return to profitability without unduly
distorting competition in the (EU's) single market."
AIB merged with building society EBS in 2011 after both were
hard hit by the financial crisis. Capital support for AIB, now
almost entirely state owned, totalled 20.775 billion euros, the
Commission said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek;
Editing by John Stonestreet)