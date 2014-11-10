LONDON Nov 10 New British bank Aldermore will
"definitely" restart its planned stock market listing and will
be able to "move very quickly" when it decides the time is
right, its chief executive said on Monday.
"It's definitely only a postponement," Aldermore Chief
Executive Phillip Monks said of the bank's decision last month
to cancel a planned London stock market listing.
"We're watching the markets closely and as and when the time
is right we'll be able to move very quickly," he told Reuters.
He declined to comment on whether that could happen this year.
Aldermore cancelled its IPO, which was expected to value it
at about 800 million pounds, after a fall in stock markets
sapped investor interest in new listings. He was
speaking after the bank said lending to customers was up by 30
percent since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Freya Berry)