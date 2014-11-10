LONDON Nov 10 New British bank Aldermore will "definitely" restart its planned stock market listing and will be able to "move very quickly" when it decides the time is right, its chief executive said on Monday.

"It's definitely only a postponement," Aldermore Chief Executive Phillip Monks said of the bank's decision last month to cancel a planned London stock market listing.

"We're watching the markets closely and as and when the time is right we'll be able to move very quickly," he told Reuters. He declined to comment on whether that could happen this year.

Aldermore cancelled its IPO, which was expected to value it at about 800 million pounds, after a fall in stock markets sapped investor interest in new listings. He was speaking after the bank said lending to customers was up by 30 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Freya Berry)