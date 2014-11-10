LONDON Nov 10 Aldermore, the new British bank that last month cancelled plans for a stock market listing, said its loan book swelled 10 percent to 4.4 billion pounds ($7 billion) in the latest quarter.

The bank, which was expected to be valued at about 800 million pounds in the that was pulled after a fall in stock markets sapped investor interest in new listings, said that lending to customers was up by 30 percent since the start of the year.

Third-quarter profit almost matched the 18.6 million pounds Aldermore made in the first six months of the year, the bank said, though it did not disclose detailed results. Third-quarter return on equity - stripping out costs related to its initial public offering - approached 20 percent, which it had targeted by the end of 2017.

Aldermore is one of a group of so-called "challenger" banks aiming to break the dominance of Britain's big five of Lloyds , HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and Santander UK, which together account for more than three quarters of lending in Britain.

Aldermore is headed by former Barclays executive Phillip Monks and backed by private equity firms AnaCap and Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners. (1 US dollar = 0.6290 British pound) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Goodman)