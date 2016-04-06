WARSAW, April 6 Polish bluechip lender Alior
Bank plans to raise up to 2.2 billion zlotys ($587
million) from a rights issue of shares aimed at financing its
flagged takeover of local rival BPH and to strengthen
its capital base, Alior said on Wednesday.
The bank, controlled via a 25.2 percent stake by Polish
insurer PZU, wants its shareholders to approve the
issue of 220 million shares with pre-emptive rights for existing
shareholders at a meeting called on May 5.
The issue comes after Alior agreed to buy BPH from General
Electric for 1.225 billion zlotys and flagged more
acquisitions this year.
($1 = 3.7497 zlotys)
