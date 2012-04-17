Fitch: Bad Bank May Push India Loan Clean-up; Leaves Capital Gap
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, February 23 (Fitch) The creation of a 'bad bank' could accelerate the resolution of stressed assets in India's banking sector, but it may face significant logistical difficulties and would simultaneously require a credible bank recapitalisation programme to address the capital shortfalls at state-owned banks, says Fitch Ratings. India's banks have significant asset-quality problems that are putting pressure on pr