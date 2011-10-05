* Don Putnam: Few buyers for units of UniCredit, Dexia
* UniCredit's U.S. Pioneer unit could get $1 bln - Putnam
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, Oct 5 Stricken European banks like
Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and the Franco-Belgian Dexia
(DEXI.BR) might want to sell asset management units to raise
funds but would have a hard time finding motivated buyers, an
industry banker said.
"I'm very skeptical of large deals," Don Putnam said on
Wednesday, speaking at an industry conference in Boston
sponsored by trade publication mutualfundwire.com. Amid
volatile markets, few potential buyers are ready to pay much
for acquisitions, he said.
"In periods of turbulence, the motives to sell are much
more powerful than the motives to buy," Putnam said in an
interview after his talk. As a whole, any units that come on
the block will be "flawed properties of flawed owners," he
said.
Putnam, managing partner of Grail Partners, said his
investment firm does not currently represent either UniCredit
or Dexia.
UniCredit, Italy's largest bank, said in April that it had
dropped its plans to sell its Pioneer asset management unit,
which has a major U.S. operation centered in Boston, reportedly
after it was disappointed with the offers it received.
Putnam said he expects Pioneer's U.S. operations might
fetch around $1 billion in a sale, and said it would probably
"delight" local managers to be separated from the bank as it
faces broader economic troubles. But that price might not
fulfill the hopes of UniCredit, he said.
A spokesman for Pioneer in Boston declined to comment.
Another sale candidate, Putnam said, would be the Dexia
Asset Management business of Dexia. Shares in the bank have
fallen recently and the Belgian and French governments are
developing a rescue plan for the institution, in need of
support because of its exposure to Greek debt and trouble
accessing wholesale funds. [ID:nL5E7L513F]
"Dexia would love to sell that pile of cash they call an
asset-management business," Putnam said. According to the
company's web site it had 86.4 billion euros under management
at the end of 2010 with big operations in Belgium, France,
Luxembourg and Australia.
But few companies would be obvious buyers, Putnam said. He
said he does not expect a return soon to the days of big past
deals, such as in the fall of 2009 when Ameriprise Financial
Inc (AMP.N) agreed to buy most of Bank of America Corp's
(BAC.N) Columbia Funds business for around $1 billion, and
Invesco Ltd (IVZ.N) agreed to buy Morgan Stanley's (MS.N)
retail investment business for around $1.5 billion.
Now, he said, "you won't see transactions that fulfill the
fevered dreams of bankers."
BIG CASH POSITIONS
Eaton Vance Corp (EV.N) Chief Executive Thomas Faust, who
also spoke at the conference, said in an interview he agreed
that some types of buyers from the past, such as private equity
firms, would be less interested today.
Faust pointed out that many large companies are sitting on
big piles of cash, however, and depressed prices could make the
current times a good time for a deal. "For a strategic buyer, I
don't know that it's a bad time," he said.
Without getting specific, he suggested that Eaton Vance is
not currently in the market for a deal. The company has one
employee keeping track of mergers in the industry and
opportunities, Faust said. Of this person, Faust said: "I don't
think that he is particularly overtaxed at the moment."
(Reporting by Ross Kerber, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)