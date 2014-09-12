LONDON, Sept 12 Atlas Mara, the African banking
venture of former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, has
awarded its Chief Executive John Vitalo shares worth $6 million.
Vitalo was poached from Barclays in April to run Atlas Mara,
which has struck three deals and wants to become the leading
bank in sub-Saharan Africa.
Vitalo, a former U.S. marine who headed Barclays' Middle
East and North Africa region and previously built up its African
investment bank, was given 300,482 Atlas Mara shares on
Thursday, worth $3.2 million at current prices.
The company also awarded Vitalo options for another 300,000
shares, and handed options on another 653,000 shares to other
employees and consultants.
Atlas Mara said the shares were subject to certain
restrictions on dealing until April 2017. One third of the
options vest on the date of grant, one third on the first
anniversary and the other third a year after that. Atlas Mara
shares closed on Thursday at $10.5.
Vitalo is paid a base salary of about $500,000, can receive
an annual cash bonus of up to $1 million and is paid an annual
allowance for expenses and benefits of $550,000.
Diamond, who founded Atlas Mara last year with Africa-based
billionaire entrepreneur Ashish Thakkar, was frequently slammed
by UK politicians and media for the scale of his pay packets at
Barclays.
The bank this month paid $270 million to increase its stake
in Union Bank of Nigeria to almost 30 percent, its
third and biggest deal to date.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes)