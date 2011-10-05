VIENNA Oct 5 Austrian banks are set to keep state capital they secured during the financial crisis longer than first planned to ensure they have the strength to withstand shocks spawned by Europe's debt crisis, financial and supervisory sources said.

No new crisis cases along the lines of Belgian-French lender Dexia have emerged in Austria, where officials are closely watching nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria and EU stress test flunker Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG OTVVp.VI.

But the safety-first mentality may hold up Erste Group Bank's attempt to repay 1.2 billion euros ($1.59 billion) in non-voting state participation capital this year.

"It is still being discussed but unofficially the line is that the Austrian National Bank is not very happy about that," one supervisory official said on Wednesday, when asked about possible repayments of state aid by banks.

In Erste's case, "the final conclusion would be that it would be no problem to pay it back in normal times but we are not in normal times. That is the problem at the moment," the official added.

Two more sources confirmed this. All spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions were confidential.

The central bank declined comment. ($1 = 0.753 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)