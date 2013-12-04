Dec 4 U.S. consumers buyers are taking out
bigger car loans with longer pay-back periods as lenders offer
lower interest rates and accept borrowers with weaker credit
ratings, a report released on Wednesday showed.
The average loan on a new car climbed to $26,719 in the
third quarter, up by $756 from a year earlier, and the most in
at least five years, according to data collected by Experian Plc
.
Despite borrowing so much more, average monthly payments on
new car loans rose only $6 to $458. That is because banks and
finance companies were willing to lend at lower rates and grant
borrowers more time to repay.
The average interest rate fell to 4.27 percent from 4.53
percent a year earlier and the average loan term stretched one
more month to five years and five months, according to Experian.
"The third quarter of 2013 proved to be a good time to
purchase a new vehicle, particularly for consumers who buy based
on their monthly payments," Melinda Zabritski, senior director
of automotive credit for Experian Automotive, said in a
statement from the data and analytical firm. "Shoppers perceive
they are getting better deals and manufacturers and dealers are
boosting sales," she said.
Major automakers reported their best U.S. sales month in
6-1/2 years in November as the industry's annual U.S. sales pace
reached 16.41 million vehicles, the best showing since February
2007, according to industry research firm Autodata. That handily
beat expectations for a rate of 15.75 million.
The Experian report suggests that easier credit contributed
to the sales increase, as did discounts by manufacturers and the
popularity of big pickup trucks.
Leasing has also increased and accounted for 27.2 percent of
all new financing in the quarter, up from 24.4 percent a year
ago and 14.2 percent in 2009.
The Toyota Financial Services unit of Toyota Motor Corp
had the biggest share of new leases, with 15.2 percent,
according to Experian. Well Fargo & Co made the most
loans, with 5.4 percent of the total.
Lenders made 26.04 percent of their loans on new cars to
buyers with subprime credit scores, up from 24.84 percent a year
earlier, said Experian, which collects car title and financing
information to compile its reports. For loans on used cars, the
portion to subprime borrowers rose to 54.95 percent from 54.43
percent.
As the lenders made bigger loans, they also extended credit
further beyond the value of the vehicles. The average
loan-to-value on new cars rose to 110.6 percent, up by 1.17
percentage points. On used cars it rose to 133.2 percent, up by
2.18 percentage points.
Auto lenders often provide loans that exceed the value of
cars they are financing because borrowers want cash to pay sales
taxes and fees.
Extra-long loans are becoming more common. Some 19 percent
of new car loans were made for more than six years, up from 16.4
percent a year earlier.
For lenders, car loans performed much better in the last
recession than had been expected. Some lenders have said that
strapped consumers were more determined to keep up their car
payments than their house payments because they needed vehicles
to get to work or look for jobs.
That experience has encouraged lenders to be more lenient
with people borrowing for cars. So far, the tactic has largely
worked. The percentage of loans 30-days delinquent was down in
the third quarter to 2.58 percent from 2.67 percent a year
earlier, Experian said.
However, the average loss on loans gone bad jumped to $7,770
in the third quarter from $7,026 a year earlier and
repossessions increased sharply, particularly for subprime
borrowers.