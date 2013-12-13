BRIEF-Choice Hotels International files for potential mixed shelf
* Choice Hotels International files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lmHXaT) Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 13 Goldman Sachs was named "Bank of the Year" for 2013 by International Financing Review (IFR) on Friday, which praised the U.S. investment bank's ability to build market share in the face of a tough economic and regulatory landscape.
Goldman also took home the prize for top equity house, while Germany's Deutsche Bank received three top awards: top bond house, top loan house and top high-yield bond house.
IFR is part of Thomson Reuters.
* Choice Hotels International files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lmHXaT) Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, March 3 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had made a final finding that the U.S. industry was being harmed by the dumping and subsidization of imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from China.