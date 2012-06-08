* New instruments could form buffer between reg capital and
senior debt
* Cost-effectiveness uncertain given upcoming higher capital
requirements
* Outstanding hybrid capital not compliant with CRD4 could
be utilized
By Helene Durand
LONDON, June 8 (IFR) - European banks seeking to protect
their senior bondholders from being bailed-in were given a
lifeline by the European Commission this week when it opened the
door for banks to issue specific bail-inable debt. However, the
jury was still out as to who would do it and what the cost
benefits would be.
The long-awaited Crisis Management Directive draft finally
published on Wednesday explicitly allows banks to issue specific
subordinated debt instruments that would absorb losses after
regulatory capital but before any senior debt. The debt would be
different from Tier 2 and Additional Tier 1 under CRD4.
Bankers are hopeful the asset class could grow substantially
and make up a large part of the subordinated debt market which
has ground to a halt due to regulatory uncertainty and reduced
investor appetite.
"The draft Directive allows for a new class of bail-inable
bonds which could be issued in significant size," said AJ
Davidson, head of hybrid capital structuring at RBS.
"Given that the maturity could be between one and five
years, in theory, it could be cheaper than Tier 2 debt that
needs to have at least a five-year maturity. Banks could use
this layer as part of their funding and capital management
strategy."
His view was echoed by Gerald Podobnik, co-head of capital
solutions at Deutsche Bank. "The extra layer between a bank's
own funds and its senior debt should protect the latter and
therefore allow banks to build a cushion which should make
senior debt less risky and therefore less expensive."
Bankers and analysts differentiated the potential new debt
asset class from the now-defunct Tier 3 which never really took
off. Tier 3 only absorbed potential losses in a bank's trading
book and had a soft maturity.
"This could potentially be much simpler and, while for the
safer banks it might not make much difference funding cost-wise,
it could be useful for other banks," said John Raymond, analyst
at CreditSights.
Investors also welcomed the prospects of an extra layer of
protection of bail-inable liabilities that sits ahead of senior.
Andrew Fraser, FIG analyst at Standard Life said that if
regulators ask banks to hold substantial amounts it would help
lower the cost of senior funding and show that regulators want a
functioning senior market.
TOUGH CHOICE
Some bankers questioned if the extra layer of subordinated
debt would lead to an improvement in senior bank debt pricing,
especially as, unlike covered bonds, for example, senior would
still be captured by bail-ins.
Banks could choose to issue subordinated 'bail-in bonds'
or simply issue more Tier 2.
"Tier 2 provides a buffer for senior unsecured creditors
because it acts to prevent a bank falling into resolution.
'Bail-in bonds' also provide an extra buffer but only trigger in
a resolution so won't stop a resolution from occurring - they
just reduce the likelihood of bail-in happening. What
would senior unsecured investors prefer?" asked Daniel Bell,
head of EMEA DCM new product development at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
He added that, while bail-in bonds ought to be cheaper to
issue than Tier 2, issuers would have to look at the benefit
from issuing them versus Tier 2 and what difference it would
make to senior funding costs.
"If banks run 15% capital ratios, does 1% or 2% of bail-in
bonds make any difference to funding costs? Until that is
quantified it probably doesn't really make sense to issue
bail-in bonds."
And Etay Katz, a partner at law firm Allen & Overy, does not
see an immediate advantage of issuing this type of subordinated
debt unless there is a particular tax or regulatory advantage in
doing so. "Banks will more likely issue senior debt that is
subject to bail-in."
But for Antoine Loudenot, head of capital structuring at SG,
instead of issuing new subordinated debt, banks could use that
layer to utilise outstanding Tier 1 and Tier 2 debt that will
not be recognised as regulatory capital post CRD4 and would
otherwise lose value for banks.
The ultimate decision will likely be institution-specific
and largely a function of whether the average price banks pay is
better by issuing both; and presently that is a very difficult
calculation.
Although senior debt investors welcome the idea of layers of
loss-absorbing debt beneath them, it remains to be seen whether
they will want to be the providers of that cushion.
So far, new-style instruments, such as Additional Tier 1,
envisaged under the upcoming European framework, have received
nothing but negative feedback from fixed income investors, who
have said that they do not like features such as permanent
write-downs and lack of dividend pusher or stoppers.
The subordinated debt as spelled out by the Commission could
either be written down or converted into shares in order to
recapitalise the bank, which could make investors reluctant to
buy it.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)