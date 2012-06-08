LONDON, June 8 (IFR) - The European Commission began the
mammoth task of trying to strip out state support from senior
bank debt this week, finally releasing its much-anticipated
Crisis Management Directive.
The legislative proposals will give regulators across Europe
a wide range of tools to prevent and resolve bank failures,
including the power to impose losses across the bank capital
structure - even on senior debt.
Brought into being after the worst global financial crisis
since the Great Depression, the sweeping new regulatory powers
mark the end of an era on the funding landscape in Europe.
"With resolution regimes, bail-ins are part of the equation,
it is part of the new world," said Khalid Krim, head of capital
solutions at Morgan Stanley.
"The sovereign crisis has opened investors' eyes to the fact
that governments and taxpayers money won't be there to protect
bondholders."
Since the Commission publicly released its consultation
draft last year, there have been fears that the changes will
keep investors from buying senior debt, or impose such a high
premium that it will be uneconomical for banks to issue it.
Even with the changes looming for more than a year, however,
banks have still been able to raise funds in the senior
unsecured format. What has prevented them from accessing the
market is the sovereign crisis, which has also had a big impact
on bank spreads.
QUIET FOR NOW
In general, initial reaction to the changes has been muted.
"The market had already built itself up for bail-ins, and
banks' curves were already relatively steep," said Andrew
Fraser, FIG analyst at Standard Life.
"What may happen over time is a tightening of the short-end
rather than a blow-out of spreads at the long-end. The senior
market will continue to function and banks will still be able to
issue senior debt," Fraser said.
He added that funding overall would remain expensive, and
that banks would have to pay an additional premium for longer
dated debt, a view shared by other investors.
"But you have to remember that banks' senior needs are not
as big as they previously were, as they shrink their balance
sheet and diversify into instruments such as covered bonds,"
Fraser said.
John Raymond, analyst at CreditSights, said it was a bit
surprising that the market had not moved significantly, and that
banks' curves had not really steepened.
"Ultimately banks will be able to continue to issue senior
debt, and what they have to pay for it will be influenced by the
spread environment at the time," Raymond said.
But he and other investors said that the EC's estimate of a
5bp-15bp cost impact from the new regulation was optimistic.
"You can only get to that number if you assume that only the
strong banks will be able to fund," said Edward Farley,
principal at Pramerica.
"For riskier banks where bail-in is not so remote, they will
have to use more secured funding," Farley said. 'And I doubt
many will issue unsecured beyond 2018."
THE NEED TO ISSUE
Banks will certainly need to be able to issue, given that
the Commission recommended that banks have at least 10% of
liabilities, excluding regulatory capital, that are bail-inable.
"While the 10% of liabilities is not a legal requirement, it
will become enshrined and we will start to see this magical
number become hardwired," said Etay Katz, a partner at law firm
Allen & Overy.
A research note published by HSBC this week estimated that
banks would need around EUR1.1trn of new bail-in debt by 2018.
The note said that, while it was a positive that Deposit
Guarantee Schemes (DGS) would be included, the fact that they
are not pre-funded could make the proposal politically
unacceptable, as taxpayers would effectively need to bail-out
the schemes.
The proposals do not just allow for DGS to be included, and
throw in a wide range of instruments ranging from derivatives to
anything longer than a month, potentially diluting the pain for
bondholders.
The Commission also offered banks an olive branch by
delaying implementation of the bail-in requirements until 2018,
although the other tools such as bridge banks will be
implemented from 2015. Once they take effect, however, there
will be no grandfathering of outstanding debt.
Many in the market wondered last week if banks would try to
issue with maturities before 2018 or if they would in fact try
and start issuing beyond that date, especially as outstanding
deals did not really widen.
"My sense is that issuers would like to dip their toes in
the water and issue debt with a maturity beyond 2018 sooner
rather than later," said Katz.
"Given that they know this is coming down the line, you
would not be doing yourself any favour in postponing until
implementation date, in the same way that some banks have
already begun to comply with the upcoming regulatory framework."
Investors, however, will be able to pick and choose. "We
will certainly be more selective in terms of which banks we
chose to invest in," said Pramerica's Farley. "As far as weaker
banks are concerned, we would rather wait, and generally don't
feel in any rush to pile into eurozone banks right now anyway."
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Marc Carnegie)