(Refiles to fix formatting)

* IMF backs debt writedown tool

* Mechanism impossible to price in

By Jean-Marc Poilpre

LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) became the latest international body to back the notion of bail-ins for bank debt this week, reigniting the debate on the topic ahead of the presentation of proposals on the subject by the European Commission in the coming weeks.

The IMF paper entitled "From bail-out to Bail-in: mandatory debt restructuring of systemic financial institutions" will give further weight to the EC proposals on an EU bank resolution regime scheduled for presentation ahead of the G20 summit in June..

However, market participants have been growing increasingly frustrated by the lack of key details which would enable them to adapt to upcoming changes.

"I think we will have bail-ins, but I'm not sure the mechanism will be wholly workable," said Bob Penn, a partner at Allen & Overy.

"A huge array of issues still need to be dealt with. For instance, the fact that bail-inable debt will have an embedded equity option has many consequences. Some issues may look marginal, but are in fact important for the bail-in tool to work and for bail-inable debt to be marketable."

In his view, a badly constructed bail-in power has the potential to freeze the bank debt market on implementation.

According to Wolfgang Rothmaier, credit manager for Banks and Sovereigns at DWS Investment, the bail-in tool is a "paradigm shift". "For systematically important banks, we are used to a high degree of certainty that state support would be coming one way or another," he said.

The problem in his view is that there are "many moving targets" and bail-ins have to be considered from a wider perspective to include the other tools of the future resolution regime. For instance, the exact size of the capital buffers that regulators will impose on banks is unknown.

The IMF researchers acknowledged that writing down banks' unsecured debt, and/or its conversion into equity was likely to have a significant impact on banks, notably through the downgrade of senior ratings to reflect the loss of government guarantees and higher funding costs.

For investors, making a price assessment is difficult right now. "I'm not sure the bail-in risk is properly priced in but this is because so many aspects need to be clarified," said Rothmaier.

In his view, investment decisions in the future will depend on risk/reward calculations, although it is likely that the strongest banks will not see a big change in their cost of funding, he said. However, entities perceived as weaker will certainly have to pay more, he reckons.

The IMF is certainly aware of the issue and said that the introduction of bail-ins could "prompt bank managers to seek riskier assets or simply deleverage".

Another IMF concern was that banks could also shift toward short-term and secured borrowing (e.g. covered bonds) to lower funding costs and possibly to circumvent bail-in. This echoed the Bank of England's Andrew Haldane in a speech published on Tuesday.

WHERE IN THE QUEUE?

But while the IMF acknowledged some of the issues, it nevertheless backed the idea. It also defended the idea that bail-in should apply to existing debt as well as to debt issued after the bail-in power is enacted, unlike the EC which is asking market participants what they think about it without taking sides.

Meanwhile, IMF researchers argued that the debt restructuring under a bail-in should reflect the order of priority applicable to liquidation to avoid the possibility that pre-restructuring shareholders and junior creditors could benefit from haircuts imposed upon senior creditors.

According to the EU commission, the bail-in tool, if correctly designed and applied, would result in an allocation of losses that would not be worse than the losses that shareholders and creditors would have suffered in "normal" insolvency proceedings.

This is a key concern among investors. "We need clarity on the waterfall for burden-sharing. Under the current version of the EU Commission's proposal, it is not absolutely clear that shareholders would not be completely wiped out before senior debt is written down," said DWS's Rothmaier.

The debate over subordination goes beyond senior unsecured bondholders versus shareholders. According to analysts at Exane BNP Paribas, the EU's piece of legislation is "controversial with bond investors, because it could effectively subordinate them to interbank creditors and short-term deposits."

GROUP VERSUS SUBSIDIARY

To which part of the bank bail-in is applied was also a point addressed by the IMF, something market participants welcomed.

The IMF pointed to the risk that a bail-in of a bank subsidiary's debt could result in the "de-grouping" of the bank by wiping out the parent company's equity in the bank. "This could destabilize the parent and the group, although that may be unavoidable if the subsidiary was no longer viable and liquidation was the only other alternative," the paper stated.

According to A&O's Penn, bail-ins need to be implemented at the group level, otherwise this will create uncertainty and risk avoidance.

"If it is applied to an individual bank, and not managed on a group-wide basis, this could create mismatches between the risk profile of classes of creditors across the group," he said. "Investors as well as counterparties would then certainly try to find a way to avoid or mitigate the effectiveness of bail-ins."

"The IMF's paper raised that issue while the EU commission and FSB ducked it, but no-one has really expended the intellectual energy to resolve the problem." (Reporting by Jean-Marc Poilpre, editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)