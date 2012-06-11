NEW YORK, June 11 (IFR) - The US Treasury on Monday opened a
three-day auction of preferred stock it acquired in seven banks
that received TARP bailout money during the financial crisis.
The Treasury has set minimum prices for the shares in the
institutions, which would yield at least $221m if all the stock
is sold when the auction ends at close of business Wednesday.
It is selling shares in Taylor Capital, Ameris Bancorp,
First Defiance Financial Corp, Farmers Capital Bank, LNB
Bancorp, First Capital Bancorp and United Bancorp.
The offer, conducted through joint bookrunners and auction
agents Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Sandler O'Neill, is
expected to be priced through a modified Dutch auction, by which
bids are submitted at specified increments.
The Treasury has set a minimum per share price of $737 for
104,823 shares of Taylor Capital ; $763.50 for 52,000
shares of Ameris and $912 for 37,000 shares of First
Defiance.
Farmers Capital has a minimum share price of
$671.25 for 30,000 shares; LNB Bancorp is set at
$744.50 for 25,223 shares; United Bancorp has a minimum
$706.25 price per share for 20,600 shares; and First Capital
Bancorp is at $819.25 for 20,600 shares.
At settlement, winning bidders will be required to pay the
clearing price for the stock plus accrued and unpaid dividends
from and including May 15 2012. The accrued dividends on each of
the institutions' stock are $4.72 per share.
Investors may bid on individual or multiple preferred stock
positions.
