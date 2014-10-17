(Adds comment from BNY Mellon CFO, fund manager, background)
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Oct 17 BNY Mellon Corp, the
world's largest custody bank, said on Friday it began earlier
this month charging clients 0.20 percent on euro-denominated
deposits that recently totaled about $33 billion.
BNY Mellon initiated the charge on Oct. 1, reflecting a
recent move by the European Central Bank to charge 20 basis
points on deposits in hopes of persuading banks to lend more
money to businesses and consumers.
"Many institutions started to charge for deposits," BNY
Mellon Chief Financial Officer Todd Gibbons said. "We're kind of
in the middle of the pack."
Since imposing the 0.20 percent charge, there has been some
decline in euro-denominated deposits at the bank, he said.
Matt Eagan, a portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles, said his
bond funds have been repatriating cash back to the United States
to avoid getting charged on bond interest payments that might
otherwise be parked at a European bank.
"Our clients don't want to get charged for deposits in
Europe," Eagan said.
BNY Mellon reported $221.7 billion in average deposits at
the end of September. And the bank said 15 percent of that
amount was in euro-denominated deposit liabilities.
Banks typically pay customers for their deposits, but that
amount has been paltry amid an environment of prolonged,
rock-bottom interest rates. The ECB's charge on deposits is
designed to spur economic activity.
In June, the ECB took the extraordinary step of charging
banks 0.10 percent to park their money at the central bank. And
in September, that negative rate was increased to 0.20 percent
in a move to jump start a flagging European economy.
As of Sept. 30, BNY Mellon had $92.3 billion in
interest-bearing deposits with the U.S. Federal Reserve and
other central banks. That is down from $106 billion at the end
of June.
Gibbons declined to say how much of the bank's deposits were
with the ECB.
In 2011, BNY Mellon told some of its biggest depositors,
hedge funds and other asset managers, that it would charge them
a nominal fee of 0.13 percentage points a year on deposits in
excess of $50 million. The move came amid the Greek debt crisis
and the U.S. debt ceiling debate. The financial turmoil spurred
big bank clients to sell riskier assets and to shift the
proceeds into the shelter of their bank accounts.
And in 2012, the bank openly talked about charging clients
on their euro deposits as jittery investors felt more
comfortable parking their cash rather than buying stocks and
bonds. But no decision was made at the time.
In the recently ended third quarter, BNY Mellon's net
interest margin - largely the difference between what the bank
pays on deposits and what it earns on the money through
investing - was 0.94 percent compared with 1.16 percent in the
year-earlier quarter.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Marguerita Choy)