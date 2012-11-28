RPT-COLUMN-We need to talk about the London Metal Exchange: Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 23 It's time to talk about the London Metal Exchange (LME).
LONDON Nov 28 Failures in regulatory compliance at Barclays and the tough task of overseeing huge numbers of staff are arguments for forcing big lenders to be split up, a lawmaker on Britain's banking standards commission said.
"If it's not possible to run compliance of a big organisation with one person taking responsibility then should we be breaking them (banks) up into smaller sizes so it is possible to run compliance?" Mark Garnier, chairman of a panel of lawmakers assessing corporate governance, asked on Wednesday.
"It sounds like a great argument for a full separation of banks, break them up," Garnier said in response to comments by Barclays on the difficulty of overseeing all its staff.
The panel is part of the UK's Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards, which was set up after Barclays admitted rigging Libor interest rates. The Commission is also assessing if proposals to shield banks' retail operations from riskier investment activities go far enough.
Garnier was reacting to comments made by senior Barclays staff being quizzed about corporate governance and compliance functions below board level.
"It is not the compliance function's responsibility to make Barclays compliant," said Mike Walters, head of the bank's compliance. "Complying is part of the culture but compliance is the responsibility of everyone at Barclays," he said.
Garnier responded that there was "a rather hazy" management structure for such a big, systematically important bank.
The bankers said mistakes were made that allowed the past manipulation of Libor interbank lending rates to occur.
"Mistakes were made and controls were inaccurate ... it has caused a lot of reputational damage. We recognised there were areas that weren't as strong as they should have been," said Robert LeBlanc, chief risk officer at the bank.
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Safran on Thursday rejected criticism by a UK hedge fund over a proposed $9 billion offer for Zodiac Aerospace and pledged to stand firm as a spat intensified over plans to create the world's third-largest aerospace supplier.
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 Argentina's state-run oil company YPF SA said it reached a preliminary deal with Royal Dutch Shell PLC on Thursday to develop oil and gas assets in the Vaca Muerta shale field, involving a $300 million investment from Shell.