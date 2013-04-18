(Corrects paragraph 9 to show that trading made up 80% of the
investment bank business, not 90%)
By Keith Mullin
April 18 (IFR) - When someone rang me earlier today to say
that Rich Ricci was leaving Barclays, my response was: "OK, so
what's the news?" Because let's face it, it was hardly shocking.
In fact, back in July 2012 -- here
-- I'd said "I don't think it'll be too long before Rich Ricci
follows Diamond and del Missier out of the door". That wasn't
particularly prophetic; I reckoned the writing was already on
the wall even before Antony Jenkins was appointed to the group
CEO slot.
While Jenkins continues to make positive comments about the
importance of investment banking to the group, clearing out as
much of Diamond's legacy as he could as quickly as was
practicable was always going to be near the top of his agenda.
The departure of Tom Kalaris, head of wealth management and
Americas executive chairman, similarly was not exactly
earth-shattering news.
Diamond had hired Kalaris, an 18-year JP Morgan veteran, way
back in 1996 as president of BZW in the US and he remained a
close Diamond confidant.
In the immediate wake of Diamond's departure, Jenkins needed
Ricci at the helm of the monolithic money-spinning CIB division
to avoid key-man risk (something I alluded to last September) if
he were to walk. Ricci's CIB management re-org in October eased
concerns in that respect at the same time as it became clear
that Eric Bommensath and Tom King were CIB heirs apparent. Their
elevation gave Ricci a much clearer exit strategy - or perhaps
better put gave Jenkins a clearer exit strategy for Ricci.
RECASTING
In that re-org, Bommensath had been tapped to head up the
newly combined global markets business (FICC and equities) while
Tom King - at the time head of EMEA investment banking and
co-head of global corporate finance and M&A and whom I'd noted
in October had been singled out for greatness - was named head
of investment banking pending Skip McGee's move to head up
Americas CIB.
From that much neater solution, it was much easier for
Jenkins to push them up to co-CEOs of CIB. McGee's position is
also strengthened as he takes over responsibility for all group
activities in the Americas, which Jenkins re-iterated today is
key to the group. Jenkins' comment today about wanting to
delayer the organisation, "creating a closer day-to-day
relationship and clearer line of sight for myself into the
business", sounded pretty sensible.
In Bommensath and King, the CEO has gone for the classic
trader/banker duopoly that seems to be all the rage in
investment banking these days - Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse
among others recently adopted this set-up. Beneath the veneer of
the co-CEO structure, Bommensath and King will keep control of
their respective trading and banking fiefdoms.
It's worth noting that Jenkins has put two M&A bankers onto
his executive committee against one trader; interesting in that
in 2012, the trading businesses generated £9.4bn, some 80% of
the investment bank's total revenue; investment banking was
responsible for just 18%.
When, on taking over as CEO, Jenkins split his old retail
role into two and appointed Valerie Soranno Keating (CEO of
Barclaycard) and Ashok Vaswani (CEO of Retail and Business
Banking) to the group ExCom, I had become concerned that the
inner circle was overly stacked with retail bankers, which given
the importance of the investment bank to group earnings looked
like an unfortunate mismatch. The group ExCom does look a lot
more balanced now.
From a group perspective, I'd say Barclays is probably in a
better place without Ricci and Kalaris. That's not remotely
intended to be a personal sleight on either of them or their
achievements; but sometimes you've just got to move on.
(Keith Mullin is Editor-at-Large of the International
Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication www.ifre.com)
(keith.mullin@thomsonreuters.com)