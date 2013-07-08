By Laura Noonan
LONDON, July 8 The world's main bank regulator
may simplify a mass of new rules coming in for the industry, a
sign that watchdogs are still grappling with how best to keep
banks in check nearly five years on from the financial crisis.
The regulator - the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision,
- on Monday published suggestions on how to simplify its new
regulations after an internal review of whether the rules,
designed to safeguard the world's financial system, had become
too complex.
Several policymakers, including the Bank of England's head
of financial stability Andrew Haldane, had criticised them as
such. Banks have also complained that the rapidly-expanding body
of regulation is taking up too many resources.
The new rules aim, in part, to get banks to hold more
capital to support lending and other activities and to cushion
against losses. But implementing such a system across different
banks and countries has created a complicated web of
regulations.
In its review, the Basel Committee, made up of regulators
from major financial centres, identified several areas where the
complexity of regulations had produced negative effects, such as
making it harder for banks to plan their capital needs and
leading to less accurate assessments of risk.
"The fact that they're even thinking of simplifying it shows
that they are at least aware of that (that it's an issue), which
is good," said Patrick Fell, head of PricewaterhouseCoopers UK
regulatory capital practice.
"Whether they will achieve that is a good question. It's a
brave regulator that takes regulations away."
Basel Committee chairman Stefan Ingves said the regulators
were "keenly aware" of the debate on whether the rules were too
complex but had not yet decided whether they should be changed.
"The Committee believes that it would benefit from further
input on this critical issue before deciding on the merits of
any specific changes to the current framework," he said.
But the regulator still believes that a risk-based system,
which inevitably involves some level of complexity, should
remain at the heart of financial regulation since it takes
account of risk more precisely than a more broad-brush approach.
COMPLEX ISSUE
In Germany, the industry association for public sector banks
and development banks welcomed the Basel Committee's willingness
to tackle the complexity issue.
"The high degree of complexity of the new banking
regulatory rules has long been a thorn in the side, particularly
the lack of coordination between separate individual rules," a
spokesman for Germany's VOEB banking association, said.
Germany's co-operative banking association BVR said that the
financial complexity that triggered the financial markets could
not be countered by complex financial regulation.
In Spain, a spokesman for BBVA said the bank would
welcome any proposal to "help pave the way for a more homogenous
treatment of capital."
The Basel Committee task force charged with examining
complexity in global bank rules, set out a range of "potential
ideas" to improve them in a 27-page document.
These included compelling banks to standardise disclosure of
information and limiting the discretion of national supervisors,
since this makes it harder for investors and other interested
parties to compare banks across countries.
National discretion is particularly significant for how
banks calculate the risks on their books via so-called risk
weights. A Basel Committee study released on July 5 showed vast
differences in the way the rules were applied in different
countries.
These different treatments of risk assessment or
risk-weighted assets have a big impact on banks' capital ratios
- the benchmark number for their financial health.
The comparability of banks' risk weighted assets has also
been blighted by the fact that some banks use 'internal' models
for calculating the riskiness of loans on their books rather
than using standardised models.
The Basel committee task force suggested "re-examining" the
use of these internal models and to make greater use of floors
and benchmarks that would make it harder for banks to deviate
from industry norms.
It also suggested enhancements to a leverage ratio, which is
a simpler way of limiting banks' capital requirements by
restricting their assets to a given proportion of their capital.
A leverage ratio measures a bank's capital against its total
lending and is considered to be less easy to circumvent than
risk-weighted capital ratios.