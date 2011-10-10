LONDON Oct 10 Global banking regulators will
press ahead with the first worldwide effort to force banks to
hold more liquid assets, the chairman of the Basel Committee on
Banking Supervision said in an interview with the Financial
Times on Monday.
Stefan Ingves, who also heads the Swedish central bank, said
the Basel group plans to put uniform implementation of the Basel
III reforms at the top of its agenda.
The measures, which will also force banks to cut back on
short-term funding, have come under scrutiny from some of the 27
member countries who say the rule changes could damage the
broader economy.
The reforms, which were agreed to by the member states, will
force banks to hold more top-quality capital against unexpected
losses, but there are rising concerns that some countries will
not stick to the agreement.
"It is going to be all about implementation in as uniform a
way as possible. Balkanisation of the rules over the long term
is not in anyone's interest," Ingves said.
The FT reported that the committee plans to publish "heat
maps" that show which countries are in compliance with the
measures. The committee will also send out teams of experts to
look at whether each country's implementation laws and
regulations are in accordance with the agreement.
The Basel group is still hammering out the details on two
liquidity rules: the liquidity coverage ratio, which would
require banks to hold enough liquid assets to survive a 30-day
crisis; and the net stable funding ratio, which would force
financial institutions to use more long-term funding.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Matt Driskill)