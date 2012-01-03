BRUSSELS Jan 3 Savings account deposits at Belgian banks KBC and Dexia Bank Belgium, the nationalised arm of Dexia Group, fell in 2011, business daily De Tijd reported on Tuesday.

Savers withdrew 1.4 billion euros from KBC and 3.5 billion euros from Dexia Bank Belgium, a decline of 4.1 and 10.4 percent respectively, the paper said.

This was partly the result of a successful Belgian retail bond sale in December which raised 5.7 billion euros and was mostly funded by savings, but also an indication of dwindling trust in these banks, the paper said.

Neither Dexia Bank Belgium nor KBC were immediately available for comment.

Deposits at Belgium's BNP Paribas Fortis were largely unchanged in comparison with last year, while ING Belgium posted an increase of 8.5 percent, De Tijd reported.

Belgian savers also increased their deposits with smaller players on the Belgian market such as Deutsche Bank and Rabobank, the paper said. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by David Cowell)