LONDON, June 24 Banks are in danger of a
"vicious cycle" from the need to pledge more of their best
quality assets as protection to central banks and other
creditors, which could hinder the banking system's ability to
absorb shocks.
The trend, known as "asset encumbrance", has taken hold over
several years and stems from a crisis of confidence that forces
banks to pledge an increasing proportion of their assets as
collateral to central banks or for new debt issues.
"Asset encumbrance ... weakens the ability of the system to
absorb shocks," the Bank for International Settlements (BIS)
said in its annual report on Sunday.
The more assets are pledged, the more vulnerable a bank is
to margin calls, and to any event that could force many banks to
replenish their collateral at the same time, the BIS said.
European banks in particular have needed to offer more
protection to creditors unnerved by risks including their
exposure to troubled sovereign debtors. This in turn encumbers
assets, making them no longer available to holders of a bank's
unsecured debt in the event the bank fails.
"Since this raises the riskiness of unsecured debt,
collateralised debt becomes even more attractive to investors,
potentially setting in motion a vicious cycle," the BIS said in
its annual report.
"And when private sources of funding withdraw from markets,
banks use collateral to obtain official support, thus further
encumbering their balance sheets."
The BIS said a fifth of European banks' assets were
encumbered in 2011, bloated by increased reliance on secured
loans from central banks. In Greece, encumbered assets jumped to
one-third of total assets last year, and there have been big
rises for Irish, Italian and Portuguese banks.
BIS, the global forum for central banks based in Basel,
Switzerland, said restoring the health of the banking sector
"requires immediate policy actions" to ensure banks recognise
losses and recapitalise, suggesting this would restore investor
confidence and reopen access to funding markets.
Banks have markedly strengthened their capital since the
financial crisis, and between 2008 and 2011 large European, U.S.
and Japanese banks have raised their common equity-to-total
assets ratios by 20 percent, 33 percent and 15 percent,
respectively, the BIS said.
But banks need to offer more clarity on the models they use
to measure asset risk and set equity capital buffers.
A large disparity in the capital buffers at banks using
internal ratings models "could be a sign of systemic
vulnerability if some models deliver overly optimistic
conclusions in order to justify low capital-to-assets ratios,"
the BIS report said.
It said assessing the models and harmonising their
application have become priorities for the Basel Committee on
Banking Supervision, which sets global standards.
Regulators in emerging markets cannot be complacent, BIS
warned. "Rigorous, through-the-cycle assessments should shape
regulatory measures in rapidly growing economies where buoyant
markets exaggerate the financial strength of banks and encourage
risk-taking," it said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)