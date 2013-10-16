BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.24
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 16 BNY Mellon Corp said on Wednesday that its third-quarter profit fell without a one-time tax benefit.
The world's largest custody bank by assets earned $967 million, or 82 cents a share, compared with $720 million, or 61 cents a share, a year earlier.
But without a benefit from a U.S. Tax Court decision, BNY Mellon said earnings were $706 million, or 60 cents a share.
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, March 3 The dollar held broad gains on Friday as the risk of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike slugged sovereign bonds and commodities, even managing to sour Wall Street's party as the reality of rising borrowing costs began to sink in.
TOKYO, March 3 Japanese stocks edged down on Friday as investors took profits before the weekend, after hitting a 14-month high the previous day on rising expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike this month.