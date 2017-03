BOSTON Jan 16 BNY Mellon Corp said on Wednesday fourth-quarter earnings rose 23 percent, matching Wall Street estimates, as the world's largest custody bank got a lift from investment management and performance fees.

BNY Mellon's net income was $622 million, or 53 cents a share, compared with $505 million, or 42 cents a share, in the year-ago period. That matched the consensus estimates of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.