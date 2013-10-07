By IFR Editor at Large Keith Mullin
Oct 7 (IFR) - Regulator alert: You've only got until January
10 - that's fewer than 70 working days - to respond to the Bank
of England's latest discussion paper, "A framework for stress
testing the UK banking system".
But don't misconstrue the title; this goes way beyond UK
banks.
The BoE quite clearly wants to cement the UK's already
embedded and articulated notions of higher than internationally
accepted capital standards. Such notions threaten the future of
London as a global financial hub and muddle the competitive
landscape for internationally active UK banks.
It seems to me that setting the bar so high that it acts as
a disincentive to remain under the umbrella of UK regulation
outplays the admittedly important benefit of better public
confidence in the system. And crafting a facilitative regime for
UK regulatory agencies to meet their statutory obligations is
inward-looking and parochial and I think kind of misses the
point of the exercise.
OK, so the stress tests are intended to offer UK regulators
a forward-looking quantitative basis for monitoring the capital
adequacy of individual UK banks, building societies and
investment firms as well as the overall system. Fair enough. But
the tests are being designed to be way more than quantitative.
And they won't just apply to UK banks.
"SEVERE BUT PLAUSIBLE"
In a show of force and enjoining extraterritorial battle,
the BoE will over time rope into the purview of its tests what
it calls "significant" UK subsidiaries of foreign global
systemically important banks. And it might also introduce a
concurrent stress-testing regime for central counterparties.
The tests will be conducted against system-wide common
scenarios as well as individual bespoke scenarios (the BoE
expects the latter to result in higher losses). We're told the
stresses that banks will have to be able to withstand will be
"severe but plausible", which I must say sounds rather ominous.
My question is: plausible for whom?
Remaining consistent with previous populist utterances from
UK politicians, if the baseline is having banks that operate in
the UK maintain enough capital to absorb losses and stay above
internationally agreed minimum standards, the BoE has made clear
that capital levels could be set above strict internationally
agreed minimums.
And in a naked reference to previous efforts by the banks to
game stress-test results by using self-serving internal models
utilising unrealistic assumptions, the central bank is taking no
chances and will also utilise its own models in order to dilute
any incentives banks might have to fix the results - and,
presumably, to promote a better sense of systemic comparability.
Regulators will use synthesised model outputs but then apply
their own judgements to define stressed profitability and
capital adequacy results.
ABOVE AND BEYOND
Should the fact that regulatory judgement lies at the heart
of the proposed exercise, as opposed to a simple pass-fail
mechanism, worry bank management? I'd argue yes. The stress test
"aims to deliver a more graduated policy framework, where the
magnitude of remedial actions taken would be a function of
policymakers' judgement around the adequacy of banks' capital
plans," the discussion paper says.
Hmm Put simply, regulators could still demand remedial
actions even if banks are above internationally agreed minimums
but still below the appropriate level of post-stress capital
determined by the FPC and the PRA Board" [my italics].
"Banks could also be required to take remedial actions in
light of identified inadequacies in their stress-testing and
capital management capabilities, even if the PRA Board judged
that they were adequately capitalised to withstand the range of
scenarios explored as part of the stress test", the paper notes.
Sounds to me like that's going above and beyond In fact,
with this approach you have to wonder what the point is of a
stress test per se, especially given the fact that remedial
actions could go beyond straight capital cure into interfering
in individual banks' business strategies and even bank
management.
For bank managers, it's almost impossible to be certain
about capital planning if your regulator makes you jump through
hoops above and beyond those of international norms and which
are not mechanical but based on the views of judgemental
bureaucrats far removed from the demands of the arena of intense
competition.
In fact, adding an overlay of bureaucratic judgement into
the results at the same time as making the results of each bank
stress test public and in the absence of a simple pass-fail,
actually undermines system-wide comparability and injects a huge
element of complexity and potential confusion in interpretation.
I've commented before on the "throwing the baby out with the
bathwater" approach to financial regulation. It's worth noting
that as well as undergoing UK stress tests in 2014, UK banks
will also face parallel EU stress tests.
The Bank of England's latest paper is another example of
intrusive, overbearing regulation. The Bank is hardly alone in
what has become a sea of parallel and rival regulatory
endeavour.
Sometimes, I wonder if the cure is worse than the disease.