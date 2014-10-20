(This article first appeared in the Oct 17 edition of the
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)
By Danielle Robinson
NEW YORK, Oct 20 (IFR) - The biggest banks in the US might
have to issue at least US$260bn of senior unsecured debt over
and above what they need to run their businesses in coming
years, to comply with anticipated stricter loss-absorbing
capital rules and extra equity buffers to be announced by the
Federal Reserve after November.
The estimate, from one of the US's biggest banks, is a
conservative one that is based on the maximum 20% level of total
loss-absorbing capital to risk-weighted assets that the
Financial Stability Board is expected to propose at the G-20
summit in November, in addition to a raft of additional equity
buffers.
The FSB's proposals, outlining the amount, type and location
of loss absorbing capacity for global systemically important
banks (G-SIBs) will be reviewed and subject to change before
being finalized in 2015.
Fed governor Daniel Tarullo has hinted that the Fed's
version of the FSB rules, expected to be released at the end of
this year or early 2015, might be tougher.
Some bankers also believe that once the new measures have
been implemented by US G-SIBs, the Fed will also impose
loss-absorbing rules on regional banks that currently undergo
stress tests.
The market's bet is that the Fed may require loss-absorbing
capital, which includes equity and debt, to be somewhere between
20% and 25% of RWA at the holding company level.
According to one major bank's estimates, the potential total
shortfall of loss-absorbing capital may be close to US$400bn, if
the top seven regionals and the US SIFIs have to satisfy a 20%
target, in addition to the biggest banks complying with a
capital conservation buffer of 2.5% and a SIFI surcharge of
1.0%-2.5%, both of which must be satisfied with common equity.
While the banks are likely to have until 2019 to comply with
the rules, the extra debt issuance is significant when combined
with the additional competition for dollars coming from European
banks.
"The US banks are facing pretty daunting numbers from a debt
issuance perspective," said one financial institutions group
expert at a US bank.
DEBT FOCUS
The US banks could issue equity to meet the shortfall, but
they are expected mostly to focus on issuing more senior
unsecured debt.
"Some of the banks are looking at a 25%-50% increase in
their yearly funding requirements, and that will
certainly put spreads under pressure and impact net interest
margins," said one senior FIG banker.
Wells Fargo and JP Morgan will be the hardest hit, according
to analysts, followed by Citigroup and Bank of America.
CreditSights believes Wells could be on the hook for
anything from US$25bn to US$85bn of additional capital needs,
depending on the TLAC target stipulated by the Fed.
"We believe that minimum equity and debt requirements for
TLAC has the potential to become Wells Fargo's biggest
constraint in the near to intermediate term," CreditSights' FIG
strategists wrote last week.
"It could become a major constraint for the company, its net
interest margin and credit spreads, particularly if regulators
impose a higher requirement."
Spreads could be further affected if S&P, as widely
expected, puts the G-SIBs on CreditWatch negative after the Fed
releases its notice of proposed rule-making on TLAC.
"The consequences are most acute for Bank of America,
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, which could all
move from the Single A category to the Triple B category," said
Barclays credit strategists in a recent report.
That could further impact spreads, because insurance
companies buying fixed income bank securities would need to set
aside more reserves against Triple B rated bonds than Single A
rated securities.
According to the bank's estimates, the potential shortfall
for an individual US SIFI ranges widely from US$35bn to as high
as US$85bn, depending on the institution's size and the debt
already on its balance sheet.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are considered the least
affected.
COMING SOON
Some analysts believe the biggest banks will begin to start
issuing extra debt immediately.
JP Morgan strategist Eric Beinstein, for instance, cites
TLAC requirements along with M&A funding as one of the main
reasons to expect heavier new-issue supply in coming months.
"We may see increased issuance of US banks as they move to
comply with required levels of total loss-absorbing capital,"
wrote Beinstein. "We are now calling for a TLAC requirement
somewhere in the 20%-25% of RWA range, compared to 17%-22%
before."
Banks are expecting the FSB's proposed rules to include a
stipulation that at least 33% of TLAC minimum needs to be
liabilities.
Senior unsecured debt issuance is the most likely choice for
banks needing to comply with TLAC rules. The prevailing view is
that subordinated debt will not be required by the Fed to be
part of the mix, nor CoCos as with European banks.
That is because under the single point of entry resolution
rules the US is adopting, it will be at the resolution
authority's discretion what debt it keeps for the recapitalised
bank's balance sheet, what it writes off and what it writes back
up into equity in the new bank.
The regulators are expected to follow the hierarchy of the
existing holding company's capital structure when it comes to
loss absorption.
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Philip Wright)