LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - Investors are snapping up covered bonds from once troubled-peripheral financial institutions, allowing those banks to close the gap in funding costs with the safest jurisdictions.

Many peripheral banks were caught up in a downward spiral during the sovereign crisis, including their covered bond debt, but have staged a stellar recovery as the outlook improves and investors fight to get their hands on new supply.

Some of this spread convergence is the result of ECB intervention. It has bought over 51bn of bonds since the inception of its third covered bond programme.

But banks have also bolstered their balance sheets and investors are now willing to be paid much less for taking on greater risk.

"The concern around peripheral banks has largely dissipated following the European stress tests, which harmonised risk measures. What was considered a risk premium has now decreased, and that is supportive for a spread contraction," said Aaron Baker, senior covered bond analyst at BBVA.

At the end of 2012, the gap between Irish and French covered bonds in the new issue market was 245bp. This has narrowed to just 17bp in 2015.

National champions are looking in particularly good shape, said Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bond origination at Societe Generale.

"It's clear there is more stability on that side. It's more the headline risk which is different now. Investors are looking at macro risk, such as government elections, not individual bank risk," he added.

As well as peripheral national champions closing the gap with core jurisdictions, the gap between banks in the same country is narrowing.

For example, the pricing differential between Cajas Rurales Unidas (BBB+/BBB-) and BBVA (A1) was as big as 65bp when they priced seven-year bonds in the second week of January, but has since narrowed to 46bp.

BUYERS BEWARE

However, while the picture has improved for banks in the periphery, some believe the ECB intervention that has driven yields to all-time lows is numbing investors to risk.

Some market commentators fear that investors could be throwing all caution to the wind in a bid to get their hands on paper.

"The market is more rates driven now," said one banker. "Investors are seen to neglect credit quality and ratings - they just don't seem to matter at the moment. It's very easy to find bids, but harder to find offers."

His view was echoed by a portfolio manager.

"Ratings don't play a major role anymore. The big threshold now is investment grade versus sub investment grade."

He added that while he bought peripheral names for covered bond portfolios, he preferred to be overweight government rather than covered bonds.

"If the government goes bust, there is no pool, no bank. In a worst case scenario, you are better off with the govvie."

Furthermore, second tier banks are still highly susceptible to a downturn in sentiment.

"Country champions are well diversified, but whenever there is stress in the market you see lower tier banks widen - I think they are too tight," the banker said. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)