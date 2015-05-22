LONDON, May 22 (IFR) - A handful of financial issuers have looked beyond the public market this year to bolster their balance sheets, and while it can provide a way for borrowers to raise much-needed capital, this route is not for everyone.

CIS General Insurance, the insurance arm of the Co-op group, was the latest issuer to shun the public limelight, placing a GBP70m Tier 2 club deal in April with a small number of institutional accounts. Investors have been rewarded with strong performance, with the notes now bid at 103.25.

"We have heard on the grapevine that a number of large institutional investors are prepared - or indeed are seeking - to invest in peripheral bank regulatory capital on a private placement basis, especially as the yield has been so high relative to market interest rates," said Theo Trayhurn, partner at Allen & Overy.

In volatile markets, as seen in recent weeks, club deals can offer issuers a path to capital without drawing unnecessary attention, especially if the deal fails to take off.

Some peripheral banks that have tried to sell bonds in the public domain have not had much success. Ibercaja and Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa, for instance, are lingering in the pipeline despite concluding roadshows in April.

Meanwhile, some issues are simply not big enough to warrant public syndication, such as a EUR200m Tier 2 bond issued by Credito Emiliano in March. The process can also be much simpler.

"The main advantage is to be able to decide a size which better fits the issuer's needs and to reduce the time needed to issue the bond," said Rossella Manfredi, head of the finance business unit at Credito Emiliano.

"And there is only a single arranger to deal with, a single legal counsel, a single rating agency...it makes everything easier."

A key incentive for some issuers is the certainty around execution because the groundwork prior to the deal helps ensure investors are on board. In some private placements, bonds are sold to a single investor.

"It is not unusual for issuers to explore alternative routes, that is when regular access to funding is hampered, or trading of outstanding paper has been disappointing from the investor's point of view," said Michael Huenseler, head of credit portfolio management at Assenagon.

Private deals also give lower-rated issuers a useful way to overcome a potential mismatch between supply and demand in the public market: "The demand can be for the most secure names, not those most in need of capital," a DCM banker said.

They may also appeal particularly to banks with steep capital targets to avoid jading the market.

"If a bank has done a lot of Tier 2 already and the market is a bit tired but it wants to carry on, it offers a different strategy," said another DCM banker.

INVESTOR INTEREST

Club deals do not only appeal to issuers, however; some investors also sing their praises.

This is partly because the ability to pick and choose buyers has become more valuable as banks' capacity to absorb loose bonds in the secondary market has fallen. That means even a handful of bonds being sold after issue can weigh heavily on performance.

"Public deals typically have a handful of cornerstone investors which underwrite the bulk of any new deal in the primary market. Having said that, there have been cases where even a small amount of bonds issued to what I would call 'tourists' in the asset class have led to poor secondary trading," said Marc Stacey, portfolio manager at BlueBay.

"The certainty around how the bonds are allocated [in a club deal] can offer stability in the secondary market."

But bankers warn that these deals are not for everyone, with the risk of an issuer paying over the market price making some syndicates wary.

"They don't generate any pricing tension as investors know they're not in competition. It takes a lot of pragmatism for a CFO to go out and do that," said one banker. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker, Helene Durand, Luzette Strauss)