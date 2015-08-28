* Italy latest country to come up with different bail-in
regime
* Investors left holding potentially riskier instruments
* Further repricing expected
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - Discrepancies in how countries
implement European Union rules on how to deal with troubled
banks risk transforming the formerly homogeneous senior bond
market into a mishmash of differing rights and claims, leaving
investors unsure of where they stand.
Italy is the latest country to put a new twist on the
EU-wide Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, with its own
version of bail-in including a draft decree that would rank
corporate deposits ahead of senior.
The BRRD was supposed to harmonise the regime in Europe for
banks in distress. But earlier this year, Germany effectively
subordinated senior unsecured bonds to create an easily
identifiable and bail-in-able layer of debt, while Spain is
looking to create a new layer of capital between senior and Tier
2 debt.
"What is emerging is that it is being implemented in an
increasingly fragmented manner in order to deal with different
local insolvency regimes, which is quite a perverse outcome,"
said Tom Grant, a partner at law firm Allen & Overy.
"Investors will need to use a magnifying glass in order to
have a better understanding of local insolvency regimes and the
structure of each issuer."
Bankers say they are receiving incoming calls from nervous
investors worried about what the changes mean for their holdings
of German or Italian debt.
"We would much rather a framework that did not change the
position of investors retroactively," said Robert Kendrick,
credit analyst at Schroders.
Volatility this week made it difficult to assess the impact
on Italian banks, but some UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo bonds
have underperformed other senior bank debt.
PRICING NIGHTMARE
While the effect on existing portfolios is one thing, some
syndicate bankers are calling the legislative patchwork a
nightmare for pricing new senior bank bonds.
"It totally changes the dynamic of what senior is; how can
we have an integrated European senior market when you can't
compare apples with apples?" he said.
"Thankfully, there should be enough within each country, so
you can price deals off each other, but comparables from
different countries will go out of the window."
Unlike Germany, the Italian approach elevates the ranking of
large corporate customer deposits above the other senior claims,
according to analysts at CreditSights.
They note that by doing it that way it leaves a thicker
tranche to absorb any senior bail-in losses equally, including
interbank and derivatives liabilities, along with senior
unsecured debt securities.
Therefore, while the probability of loss would be as great
at a bank with equivalent risk in Germany, the loss given
default should be lower in Italy, they wrote.
PICK AND CHOOSE
Even if investors need to tread even more carefully than
before, it is not all negative.
"If spreads widen but as an investor you're comfortable with
the fundamental of a credit, then it's a potential opportunity,"
said Andrew Fraser, investment director for fixed income at
Standard Life Investments.
And while there has already been some widening, some expect
it has some way to go yet.
"The market does not seem to be pricing much of this in
right now," said Schroders' Kendrick. "Germany senior, for
example, still trades very tight, and we would expect it to
trade much wider, especially as there has been such a material
change in the ranking of bonds."
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Alex Chambers, Philip
Wright)