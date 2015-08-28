* Italy latest country to come up with different bail-in regime

* Investors left holding potentially riskier instruments

* Further repricing expected

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - Discrepancies in how countries implement European Union rules on how to deal with troubled banks risk transforming the formerly homogeneous senior bond market into a mishmash of differing rights and claims, leaving investors unsure of where they stand.

Italy is the latest country to put a new twist on the EU-wide Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, with its own version of bail-in including a draft decree that would rank corporate deposits ahead of senior.

The BRRD was supposed to harmonise the regime in Europe for banks in distress. But earlier this year, Germany effectively subordinated senior unsecured bonds to create an easily identifiable and bail-in-able layer of debt, while Spain is looking to create a new layer of capital between senior and Tier 2 debt.

"What is emerging is that it is being implemented in an increasingly fragmented manner in order to deal with different local insolvency regimes, which is quite a perverse outcome," said Tom Grant, a partner at law firm Allen & Overy.

"Investors will need to use a magnifying glass in order to have a better understanding of local insolvency regimes and the structure of each issuer."

Bankers say they are receiving incoming calls from nervous investors worried about what the changes mean for their holdings of German or Italian debt.

"We would much rather a framework that did not change the position of investors retroactively," said Robert Kendrick, credit analyst at Schroders.

Volatility this week made it difficult to assess the impact on Italian banks, but some UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo bonds have underperformed other senior bank debt.

PRICING NIGHTMARE

While the effect on existing portfolios is one thing, some syndicate bankers are calling the legislative patchwork a nightmare for pricing new senior bank bonds.

"It totally changes the dynamic of what senior is; how can we have an integrated European senior market when you can't compare apples with apples?" he said.

"Thankfully, there should be enough within each country, so you can price deals off each other, but comparables from different countries will go out of the window."

Unlike Germany, the Italian approach elevates the ranking of large corporate customer deposits above the other senior claims, according to analysts at CreditSights.

They note that by doing it that way it leaves a thicker tranche to absorb any senior bail-in losses equally, including interbank and derivatives liabilities, along with senior unsecured debt securities.

Therefore, while the probability of loss would be as great at a bank with equivalent risk in Germany, the loss given default should be lower in Italy, they wrote.

PICK AND CHOOSE

Even if investors need to tread even more carefully than before, it is not all negative.

"If spreads widen but as an investor you're comfortable with the fundamental of a credit, then it's a potential opportunity," said Andrew Fraser, investment director for fixed income at Standard Life Investments.

And while there has already been some widening, some expect it has some way to go yet.

"The market does not seem to be pricing much of this in right now," said Schroders' Kendrick. "Germany senior, for example, still trades very tight, and we would expect it to trade much wider, especially as there has been such a material change in the ranking of bonds." (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Alex Chambers, Philip Wright)