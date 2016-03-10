LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - Massive demand for HSBC's 3.25bn
senior deal has given a welcome shot of confidence to the
European market for loss-absorbing senior unsecured debt, which
has struggled to find its feet.
HSBC, like other UK and Swiss banks, is having to ramp up
issuance out of its holding company to help meet Total Loss
Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) requirements, laid down last October
by the Financial Stability Board.
It priced six and 11-year bonds roughly 20bp inside initial
price thoughts on combined books north of 10bn from 540
accounts, by far the biggest order book for months for any
European bank deal in any format.
The result stunned the European market, where issuance at
the holding company level is a much less familiar concept than
in the US. The growth of the asset class has so far proved
tentative and depth of demand has been questionable.
UBS delivered a strong 1.25bn inaugural deal last year but
a second 750m deal in February underwhelmed on size, while peer
Credit Suisse was forced to pull a 10-year note in tough
conditions last summer. KBC Group has not yet managed to issue
the bond it mandated in January.
The response to HSBC's deal was therefore encouraging,
particularly given it has the highest TLAC target of any
European bank, at US$60bn-$80bn by 2018.
The bank had already priced a US$7bn three-part trade the
previous week, enabling it to carve out almost
US$11bn-equivalent in just two sessions.
Sole bookrunner HSBC set initial price talk for the six-year
at mid-swaps plus 170bp area and for the 11-year at mid-swaps
plus 205bp area. The size of the book was boosted by several
large triple-digit anchor orders.
Very few orders fell away when guidance was ratcheted
tighter by some 15bp-20bp, to plus 150-155bp (wpir) for the 6s
and to plus 190bp area (+/-3, wpir) for the 11s, moves more akin
to the US market. Both priced at the tight end.
SOME WAY TO GO
But bankers warn that the European market still has some way
to go to catch up with the US.
"The HSBC trade is a positive step and I think the market
has come a long way in terms of understanding, but we started
from a lower level of familiarity and understanding than US
investors, who have been buying for many years," said a DCM FIG
banker. "There is still further work to be done."
More supply should give the market another boost, he added,
while clarity on whether other jurisdictions will opt for
structural or contractual subordination of senior debt should
also give investors a better idea of prospective volumes.
Bankers also warned against expecting similar results for
other banks.
"Clearly people have overcome some of the more academic
concerns about holdco. But you have to be careful extrapolating
too far - HSBC has a very highly rated holdco, and the spread
wasn't that much of a discount to Tier 2," the banker added.
HSBC is rated A1/A/AA- at the holdco compared with UBS at
BBB+/A, for example.
The fact that HSBC has very little euro paper outstanding in
both opco and holdco senior formats helped drive demand, but
also made it tricky to establish fair value.
Bankers away from the deal pegged the final new issue
concession around 10bp/15bp, in addition to a rough 75bp/80bp
spread over its opco curve. Both tranches had tightened by 30bp
to 40bp by Thursday afternoon.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Ian
Edmondson)