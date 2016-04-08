(Corrects to mid-range pricing in para 10)

LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - BBVA has showed just how much Southern European lenders must pay to issue Additional Tier 1 capital in the aftermath of the market's collapse, pricing the riskiest deal yet since the market reopened last month.

The 1bn perpetual non-call five-year bond priced at par with a coupon of 8.875%. That is considerably higher than the 6.75%-7% coupons on its two other bonds in the format, and one of the highest in the euro-denominated AT1 universe.

"It's very difficult to see the logic behind it. Price talk of 9% is stunning given what it takes to come up with 9% return on equity," said Michael Huenseler, head of credit portfolio management at Assenagon.

But others view it as a strong result given the dire price action just weeks earlier, particularly given there is no assurance that levels will improve. BBVA's 6.75% 2020s were bid as low as 80 in mid-February before climbing back to the low 90s.

"The market is what it is. We're price-takers. I don't want to say whether it will rally or not. We took a longer term view," said Erik Schotkamp, BBVA's capital and funding management director.

The deal illustrates that BBVA continues to value this funding tool despite questions around its future, bearing in mind elevated yields. Given its tax-deductibility, issuing AT1 still makes sense compared to equity, Schotkamp added, and the issuer wanted to fill its 1.5% bucket of Tier 1 capital as promised.

"This is not a part of the capital stack that is going to be abandoned, but it should be subject to a lot more clarity. That probably requires the opening up of the CRR (Capital Requirements Directive), but that is a lengthy process and shouldn't compromise capital planning," said Schotkamp.

But the trade has marked a line in the sand for other peripheral issuers, and could be too much for some to swallow.

"The likes of UniCredit are trading in the 12% zip code and I think it would be very penalising for them to issue. At the moment, it's pretty inconceivable that any second tier peripheral banks would issue an AT1," said Filippo Alloatti, a senior credit analyst at Hermes Investment Management.

CAUTIOUS

Leads set initial talk for the deal at 9% area. That was later revised to 8.875% area (+/-12.5bp). It priced mid-range and final books of 2.75bn suggested some caution on the part of investors.

"It's very good to see that deal getting done; that's one of the toughest transactions we've seen for a while," said Viet Le, a syndicate official at Credit Agricole. But he added you might expect more demand for a national champion.

Around 270 investors participated but placed smaller orders than in the past and were more price-sensitive, BBVA's Schotkamp said.

It did not help that it was one of the trickiest AT1 bonds yet to price.

"The big question is whether the yield should be calculated on a yield-to-perpetuity or a yield-to-call basis," said Assenagon's Huenseler.

"Look at the outstanding 6.75% 2020s. If you use the call date, given the deep discount, the yield goes up to 10%. If you don't, the yield is only 8.40%. So the investor base is probably a bit divided."

Banks cannot steer the market as to whether or not they will call their bonds, which also depends on regulatory approval, and investors must make their own judgement.

NEW GROUND

"This is the first time that the value of the back end has been taken into consideration in the pricing dynamics," said Inigo Garcia-Palencia, head of DCM Iberia at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, a global coordinator and joint bookrunner.

At an 8.875% coupon and par issue price, the new deal came at 917.5bp over mid-swaps. This is the level at which the coupon will be reset if the bonds are not called after five years.

By contrast, the back-end spread on the 2020 callables is 660.4bp, meaning the new bonds would be more likely to be called at the reset date.

"To be able to convince investors to buy a coupon just below 9% in a sector that has suffered so much - and at a price through secondaries - is a pretty good achievement," Garcia-Palencia added.

The deal priced 100bp-150bp through secondaries on a yield-to-call basis. It initially traded down around half a point before pulling back to par.

Hermes' Alloatti pointed out that the challenges around pricing create opportunity as well as complexity.

"We all know the market is a special one, born from regulatory design, and I think the asset class is trying to find its own dynamic," he said.

DISTRIBUTION

In terms of geographic distribution, the UK and Ireland took 45%, France 16%, US offshore accounts 13%, Switzerland 5%, Asia 5%, Italy 5%, Germany and Austria 3%, Scandinavia 3%, Benelux 1% and others 4%.

By account type, fund managers took 60%, hedge funds 23%, banks and private banks 11%, insurance companies and pension funds 5% and others 1%.

Goldman Sachs was a global coordinator and joint bookrunner alongside Bank of America Merrill Lynch. BBVA, Credit Suisse, HSBC, JP Morgan and Societe Generale were joint bookrunners.

