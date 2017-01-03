LONDON, Jan 3 (IFR) - BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole will
share the podium for issuing the first senior non-preferred
bonds in US dollars after the former bypassed an outstanding
mandate from its peer early on Tuesday morning.
BNPP swept up Asian orders for the seven-year note
(Baa2/A-/A+/AH) before marketing in Europe and the US, turning
the tables on Credit Agricole which unexpectedly opened that
market in euros at the end of 2016. BNPP later added a euro
tranche on the back of strong reverse enquiry out of Europe.
Credit Agricole, which priced the first of this new type of
debt in mid-December, announced follow-up US dollar five and/or
10-year maturities (Baa2/BBB+/A) on December 27, opening books
at the US open on Tuesday despite speculation that it might put
the trade on hold.
"I'm sure Credit Agricole isn't happy about it," said one
banker. The bank could not be immediately reached for comment.
Others said BNPP's strategy made sense. "They're doing it
the right way; you don't need to reserve your slot, especially
in dollars. They're picking a good day to get both deals done,"
said a second banker.
BNPP's euro and dollar deals looked to be roughly in line at
IPTs, he said. The issuer started marketing the dollar tranche
at Treasuries plus 170/175bp and the long six-year euro at swaps
plus 105bp area.
BNP Paribas intends to print 30bn of the new-style senior
debt by 2019, the largest volume among the French banks. The
securities, which sit between outstanding preferred senior and
Tier 2 debt, are designed to help banks comply with incoming
rules demanding larger stacks of debt to absorb losses in a
crisis.
"BNPP's strategy seems a bit more piecemeal than I'd
expected given their target," said another syndicate official,
who had expected the bank to offer multiple tranches.
The bank's euro 2.875% Sep 2023 preferred senior, just
shorter than the new Oct 2023s, was bid at 44bp over swaps on
Tuesday morning, according to Tradeweb.
Credit Agricole and Societe Generale paid between 30bp and
40bp over their traditional senior bonds for respective Dec 2026
and Apr 2022 trades, with 10bp-15bp new issue concessions on
top.
The first two deals were well received, with investors
placing more than 8.5bn in combined orders. Societe Generale's
Apr 2022s are bid more than 5bp tighter than reoffer, at swaps
plus 84.7bp, but Credit Agricole's Dec 2026s have widened to
123.4bp after pricing at 115bp.
The spread on BNPP's euro tranche fixed at swaps plus 92bp
for a 1bn deal, but there was no book update available.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)