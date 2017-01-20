* Issuance hits 23bn year-to-date as banks front-load
funding
* ECB QE wind down to pressure covered spreads
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Jan 20 (IFR) - Covered issuers are making the most
of what could be the final months in a golden age for the sector
as they get to grips with the prospect of rising funding costs.
Euro covered supply has hit 23bn year-to-date, up a third
on this point in 2016, as banks take advantage of irresistible
levels even after December's retracement.
Nordea Mortgage Bank, La Banque Postale and Aareal Bank were
among the latest lenders to sell deals this week.
Covered spreads have been on a largely one-way street since
the European Central Bank launched its third purchase programme
in October 2014, but expectations that it will head for the exit
later this year could drive spreads wider over 2017.
"Our main message in 2017 covered and SSA outlook was
one of wider spreads and steeper curves," Michael Spies, a
Citigroup covered bond analyst, wrote in a note.
While the central bank last week bought 3.5bn of covereds,
the highest amount since September 2015, this reflected an
uptick in primary volumes after a quiet December.
"Don't be surprised by this week's strong CBPP3 figure,"
Spies said.
While the ECB has already reduced its monthly covered
purchases to around 4bn-5bn from more than 12bn at the
programme's height, market participants are still steeling
themselves for a sell-off.
"CBPP3 exit dynamics could potentially play 'havoc' with
covered bond spreads, given their weight in the covered bond
investor base," BBVA analysts wrote in a recent note.
Though a gradual withdrawal remains their central scenario,
covered spreads are still likely to rise around 30-40bp, they
added.
"We expect the covered bond purchase programme to one of the
first to be abandoned," said a DCM banker. "They've already been
experimenting with their purchases a bit. That's why everyone is
front-loading."
DOUBLE WHAMMY
The gradual winding down of the ECB QE programme could not
come at a worst time for banks.
A round of targeted longer-term refinancing operations
launched last June effectively gave banks access to free funding
for up to four years - cannibalising appetite for short-dated
wholesale funding. However, the ECB will conduct its last
operation in March.
Lenders also face higher funding costs in the senior
unsecured market as new rules prompt a broad shift to new,
costlier formats such as senior non-preferred, all against a
backdrop of rising rates and potential political upheaval.
"The way I see it, covered spreads are normalising from
abnormal levels," said a banker. "But it will become more
expensive for banks to fund."
The impact of tapering is likely to be felt particularly in
the periphery, among the biggest users of the TLTROs and where
spread widening is expected to be worst.
Issuers can take comfort from some mitigating factors,
however. While the ECB is due to scale back its purchases, it is
expected to remain a key player in the market even after the end
of CBPP3 given its intention to reinvest redemptions -
potentially up to 3bn to 4bn a month.
Supply dynamics should also offer some support, with ING
analysts predicting that covered issuance will remain "subdued"
this year at 120bn, down from 127bn in 2016. That should help
stem the widening - particularly if the asset class turns out to
be a safe haven for investors in what could be another year of
political turmoil.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)