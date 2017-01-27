* Outstanding senior debt risks losing TLAC value
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - An arcane clause buried deep in a
European Commission package finalising Basel III could catch
some of the region's banks offside and make billions of senior
bonds issued to meet new regulatory requirements redundant.
"Some of the historical issuance of TLAC does not fully
comply with certain conditions/criteria that are drafted in the
legislation," said Peter Jurdjevic, head of global finance
solutions at Barclays.
Traditionally, senior debtholders have acceleration rights
when banks are wound up or in the case of non-payment of
coupons. In the latter instance, they do not have to go through
wind-up proceedings to get paid, unlike subordinated
debtholders.
However, under Article 72b(m) of the Europe Commission
Capital Requirement Regulation draft released at the end of
2016, senior debt cannot have acceleration rights outside of
insolvency in order to be TLAC-eligible in Europe.
"The changes to senior are pretty extraordinary," one lawyer
told IFR.
The Fed has already grappled with the issue for US banks,
stating at the end of 2016 that it would count long-term debt
with certain acceleration clauses if it had been issued before
the end of that year.
"Issuers are hoping that, like the US banks, they will get
some relief," said Jurdjevic.
"However, there are technical hurdles given the CRR is a
binding regulation and there are no obvious ways for banks to
get relief."
ANXIOUS WAIT
Ever since the Financial Stability Board finalised the
concept of Total Loss Absorbing Capacity in 2015, banks have
been anxious to push on with issuance and try to meet the new
requirements quickly.
However the rush to issue ahead of the European version of
the rules being finalised could now backfire and leave banks
that thought they had first mover advantage scrambling to catch
up.
They face an anxious wait to see if the amendments proposed
by the EC under the CRR go through unchanged.
Banks in the UK have issued billions of holdco debt that
meet the global TLAC criteria, but not the proposed European
version. This could create a headache for banks such as HSBC,
for example, which raised over US$34bn of TLAC-eligible debt in
2016 alone, with a large chunk coming in the senior format.
German lawmakers' solution, which transformed traditional
senior funding into TLAC debt, also falls short of what the EC
is proposing.
For an institution like Deutsche Bank, the implications are
potentially significant. Its 111bn of TLAC debt would lose most
of its regulatory value and become pure funding again.
"For those banks that already have meaningful amounts of
debt outstanding that do not comply with the draft European
rules, a favourable grandfathering arrangement like that
implemented by the US Fed will be crucial," said Tobias Kessler,
a director in HSBC's hybrid capital structuring team.
But regulators want to ensure there is sufficient
bail-in-able debt when needed and that losses can be imposed on
these instruments.
"Investors would of course prefer instruments that offer
more protection to them but at the same time, if you're
investing in a TLAC instrument, it is bail-in-able and the
traditional features of senior debt are less relevant,
especially if there is a substantial stack of capital beneath
you," said Kessler.
DIVERGING PATHS
While negotiations by national regulators in countries where
banks are impacted are already underway, some institutions are
leaving nothing to chance. Lloyds, for example, has removed
acceleration rights from its bond documentation.
RBS has chosen a different path and given itself a menu of
options as to what features will be included depending on what
it needs to issue. Barclays meanwhile has left its documentation
untouched.
"It's been a hot topic this year and we are starting to see
a split emerging as UK banks have issued senior holdco debt or
updated their EMTN programmes," the lawyer said.
"At the moment, there isn't an obvious path but clearly,
some banks are sufficiently concerned with paragraph M to make
changes to their programmes."
