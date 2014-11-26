LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - A recent series of pulled deals has
unnerved the primary market, causing issuers and syndicates to
think twice before pulling the trigger on bond sales.
An expected 10-year covered bond from Irish lender AIB
Mortgage failed to materialise, suggesting that the trades axed
over the past week - from ASR Nederland, Santander Consumer Bank
and Nomura - have dealt a blow to market confidence.
"If you want to do a deal right now, you need to pay a big
new issue premium - and the FIG space is not willing to pay up
to do this," said one syndicate banker.
Two borrowers have accessed the market on Wednesday,
however: Sparkasse Hannover and Credit Suisse. There was little
evidence of either having much difficulty or paying up, although
the former's deal was only for 250m (at MS+3bp) while the
latter's was a more chunky (1.25bn) but very safe one-year
floater at 3mE+19bp.
Bankers have one eye on next week's ECB meeting. Should the
market rally on the back of a possible QE announcement, this may
present a window for opportunistic issuance in the second week
of December. But anything else would make primary issuance more
challenging.
"If you need to get a deal done, do it before then," said
one syndicate banker.
Tuesday saw Nomura pull a 5-year sterling senior bond,
having already begun marketing at G+130/135bp.
"It was the wrong trade at wrong time," said one banker, who
thought the pricing looked too tight.
The fact that the sterling market has a smaller pool of
investors may also have been a factor. Bankers said they were
surprised at the misstep given the Japanese broker's expertise
in the sterling market.
But Nomura was not the only one to suffer. On Wednesday, ASR
Nederland, a Dutch insurance group, dipped its toe into the
market for a 10.25-year euro senior trade, but hastily retracted
it.
Guidance at mid-swaps plus 110bp area was generally deemed
fair to a touch tight, but bankers suggested it was
unfamiliarity with the name that may have tripped up the deal.
"Investors have become more picky," said a banker close to
the deal.
Rumours that ASR is interested in acquiring local peer SNS
Reaal NV, which was nationalised in a 2013 bailout, were cited
as a possible cause of complications, but this has been known
about since the summer.
Next was Santander Consumer Bank Norway's planned 500m
three-year bond which was being marketed at mid-swaps plus mid
40s via Commerzbank, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Nordea and
Santander.
Leads cited market conditions that would "not ensure the
achievement of both investors' and the issuer's objectives".
There are a few names in the pipeline that hit the road
earlier this month. These include NIBC, the Dutch merchant bank.
"We're almost into the realms of opportunistic funding now,"
said a banker.
Cariparma kicks off a series of investor meetings today,
which will conclude on Monday.
A euro-denominated Obbligazione Bancaria Garantite, expected
to be rated A2 by Moody's, may follow the week after, depending
on investor feedback.
This would be the inaugural public issue from the Italian
bank, which along with Banca Popolare FriulAdria was acquired by
Crédit Agricole in 2007.
(Reporting By Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers and
Julian Baker)