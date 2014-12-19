* Banks want to show they are not reliant on ECB
* Senior still valuable as new regulations kick in
* Covered bonds to benefit from indirect QE effect
By Anna Brunetti
LONDON, Dec 19 (IFR) - Banks are likely to increase their
bond market borrowing in 2015 despite heavy intervention from
the European Central Bank, especially as they start to focus on
new regulatory requirements aimed at buttressing their balance
sheets.
The ECB kicked off a new round of funding to European
lenders in September, offering Targeted Longer-Term Financing
Operations and also buying up covered bonds to become a key
provider of liquidity for the sector.
Supply in 2015 is nevertheless expected to remain healthy.
European banks issued 248bn-equivalent of senior debt in 2014,
but that could rise to as much as 260bn next year, according to
BNP Paribas. Covered issuance is forecast at 110bn-130bn versus
the 117bn sold in the past twelve months.
"Banks will try to show at a minimum that they can refinance
themselves and are not completely addicted to central bank
funding," Sebastien Domanico, global head of FIG DCM at Societe
Generale said.
Peripheral lenders in particular will try to protect their
relationship with public markets. "They don't want to just
disappear after they spent time building up their presence in
the markets," said Alexandra MacMahon, head of EMEA FIG DCM at
Citigroup.
Attractive funding conditions have been a big pull for
banks. Many this year were able to issue at levels not seen
since the financial crisis, with the iTraxx Senior Financials
index starting the year at 87bp but now at 50bp using the same
contract series.
But favourable funding conditions and a desire to show
market access are not the only factors at play.
The Net Stable Funding Ratio - a liquidity buffer which will
apply from 2018 - may favour longer-term senior issuance,
Domanico said.
Together with a whole host of regulatory measures trying to
solve too-big-to-fail, that has stepped up the regulatory value
of senior paper, albeit in potentially different forms from what
banks have issued up until now.
In Europe, the European Banking Authority is currently
shaping what MREL (minimum requirement for own funds and
eligible liabilities) will be like, while globally, the
Financial Stability Board is consulting on Total Loss Absorbency
Capacity.
Market participants believe this will become a hot topic in
the second half of next year, but banks are already keeping an
eye on current developments.
"The senior part of the liability structure is the part
which is more likely to be impacted by TLAC," analysts at JP
Morgan wrote.
"The immediate consequence of this is that, potentially, a
material amount of the existing senior unsecured will be
recycled into TLAC-eligible structures...we would expect that
senior unsecured issuance will be net negative as a larger
proportion of these instruments are either re-cycled into either
HoldCo, contractual OpCo or at the margin, Tier II issuance."
COVERED RECOVERY
Meanwhile covered bonds, which ended 2014 on a whimper after
ECB buying crowded out real money investors, are expected to
remain a key part of bank funding plans.
The ECB's third purchase programme had an immediate effect
on spreads, driving the sector 20bp tighter before the
purchasing even began and allowing banks to price deals at
all-time tights. The ECB has already bought almost 25bn - well
ahead of its two previous covered bond purchase programmes.
This did not last, however. Investors baulked at tight
valuations, and the sector gave up 30% to 50% of the tightening,
according to Bernd Volk, head of covered bond research at
Deutsche Bank.
And with full-blown quantitative easing on the cards for
2015, the game for covereds is set to change once again.
"From a value perspective, should QE start then covered
bonds will offer value again" said Hugo Moore, co-head of
covered bonds at HSBC.
With QE-driven compression across corporate and sovereign
debt, "unsecured debt spreads should tighten further,
potentially making current covered bond valuations look less
extreme," MacMahon added.
And a relative tightening of sovereign debt would also
entice bank treasuries looking to fill their Liquidity Coverage
Ratios (LCR) back into the covered space, after their presence
in new issues dropped from 44% to 19% since September, according
to figures from Credit Agricole.
LCR strategies may drive volumes next year, if "the ECB
focus on other markets makes [covered bonds] LCR efficient
investments again," the Credit Agricole analysts said.
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)