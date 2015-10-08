LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - Hybrid capital investors are keeping a hawkish watch on Deutsche Bank after a massive writedown and potential missed dividend payment for 2015 raised the spectre of cancelled coupons.

The news made holders of Deutsche's CoCos sit up and take notice since coupon payments require the bank having sufficient available distributable items (ADIs).

Its outstanding AT1s fell sharply on Thursday morning, but have since recouped some of those losses. The 1.75bn PNC7s, for example, fell from around 96.5 at Wednesday's close to 92.2 but were bid around 94.15 by 3:30pm, according to Tradeweb.

The German banking group on Thursday announced charges of 7.6bn, driven by an impairment of goodwill and certain intangibles of 5.8bn. It announced litigation provisions of 1.2bn.

It also warned of a "reduction or possible elimination" of the dividend for the 2015 fiscal year.

The goodwill impairment, by far the chunkiest charge, does not affect the bank's ADIs, although the litigation charge will. The decision to potentially cut or pass on its dividend is an implicit acceptance that ADIs are too low, one investor warned.

This is the first instance where the future payment of coupons for a major bank has been questioned since the AT1 market opened in 2013, market participants said.

"Deutsche is the one that has sailed closest to the wind, so everyone is keeping a close watch," said one investor.

The ADIs stood at 2.9bn at year-end 2014, which in absolute terms is very thin for a bank of Deutsche's size. It also has the lowest coupon cover of any AT1 issuer, according to Simon Adamson, a bank analyst at CreditSights.

"This will continue to make people cautious around Deutsche specifically, but the charges are fairly specific to them," said one FIG DCM banker.

Reaction elsewhere in the AT1 space was muted, with bonds trading down 1/8 to 1/4 point.

UBS analysts point out that pre-tax profit would be 1.6bn after stripping out the charges, 11% higher than like-for-like consensus.

The writedown will have "no significant impact" on the bank's regulatory capital ratios, Deutsche said, as the impairment of goodwill is already deducted. Its fully-loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio for Q3 is expected to be around 11%.

CLOSE SCRUTINY

The low-key market reaction suggested investors had been expecting this type of action as part of the strategic overhaul known as Strategy 2020, which involves shrinking Deutsche's global footprint and selling off its Postbank retail unit. CEO John Cryan is due to provide an update on October 29.

But Deutsche is likely to remain under close scrutiny, particularly given the possibility of further litigation costs that could weigh further on its ADIs.

Deutsche Bank has considerable incentive to maintain future coupon payments given it plans further AT1 capital issuance to meet its target of 1.5% of risk weighted assets, CreditSights' Adamson added.

" knows that skipping a coupon would be disastrous for its ability to do so. In short, we do not expect these losses to affect DB's ability to make AT1 coupon payments." (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)