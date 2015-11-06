* New trades prove investor appetite for Tier 2 debt

* Market back with a bang after disappointing third quarter

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - Massive order books for this week's Tier 2 deals left the depth of demand for the asset class in no doubt, as better market conditions helped kick-start supply after it all but evaporated in the second half of the year.

Investors lapped up a combined 2bn of new paper from Barclays plc and Nordea, after volatility and unpalatable premiums led to a mere three issuers pricing 2bn since July.

That volume is far short of expectations, even after the market reduced its subordinated volumes targets as jurisdictions such as Germany proposed meeting total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements with senior debt instead.

But a better market backdrop and that scarcity of paper helped drive joint order books over 10bn, which bankers say should give other issuers eyeing the sector the confidence to proceed.

The response also highlighted the contrast in appetite for subordinated and senior paper as uncertainty around European bail-in regimes persists.

"With subordinated debt, it's clear what's on the tin; and if a bank goes bust, you have a pretty good idea of what your recovery is going to be. The same can't be said of senior, where you have no idea of where you'll end up," said one banker.

"We've seen a change of tone around Tier 2, and the supply fears we had last year have diminished. Investors aren't sure now where volumes are going to come from in terms of TLAC and MREL, how quickly banks are going to build their buffers."

TURNING THE PAGE

Nordea easily priced a Baa1/A-/A+ rated 10-year non-call five-year bond just days after SNS Bank successfully placed 500m of Tier 2 debt.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Nordea Markets and Societe Generale opened books at swaps plus 185bp area, which was later revised to plus 170bp-175bp (to price in range). It was fixed at the tight end on books around 4.5bn for a 750m deal.

Barclays provided a second shot of confidence on Wednesday, pricing the first euro Tier 2 bond out of its holding company. The 1.25bn self-led 10-year non-call five-year deal priced at swaps plus 245bp, after initial talk of plus 260bp area and guidance of plus 250bp (+/-5bp). Final books passed 6bn.

"It was an excellent deal," said one syndicate official. "The Nordea trade showed that there was clearly demand, and the concessions for new trades have come down quite a bit."

Bankers put the concessions for both transactions around 15bp-20bp, some 10bp-15bp inside what ABN AMRO and HSBC had to pay for Tier 2 bonds in June.

"What's interesting with recent deals is that, unlike trades earlier on this year where you saw secondary widen when they were announced, they barely moved this time, indicating that investors are not selling out of their holdings to buy new paper but instead adding supply," the syndicate official added.

PRICING DEBATE RAGES ON

Barclays' trade left the strength of demand for its holdco paper in little doubt, but it also reignited the debate around how the market prices such debt.

Unlike in the senior market, where its holdco paper trades with an approximate 50bp premium to the opco curve, Barclays believes its holdco and opco Tier 2 should trade largely in line.

"We've spent a lot of time with investors explaining how resolution works in the UK context and how different securities rank," said Miray Muminoglu, head of long-term unsecured funding and capital issuance at Barclays.

"Whether you issue opco or holdco Tier 2, they are expected to go at the same time. It's pleasing to see investors agreeing that a very negligible premium is required."

Tier 2 debt issued by Barclays plc is rated Baa3/BB+/A-, largely in line with that issued at the bank level, at Baa3/BBB-/A-.

Others in the market were less sure, highlighting the challenges facing both banks and investors as they grapple with pricing debt from different institutions and jurisdictions. One banker put the holdco premium for the new deal as high as 45bp.

"In more general terms, I still think you should be paid a premium for holdco debt and more specifically holdco subordinated debt in the current environment," said Nicolas Trindade, senior credit portfolio manager at AXA Investment Managers. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Philip Wright and Helene Durand)