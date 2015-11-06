* New trades prove investor appetite for Tier 2 debt
* Market back with a bang after disappointing third quarter
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - Massive order books for this week's
Tier 2 deals left the depth of demand for the asset class in no
doubt, as better market conditions helped kick-start supply
after it all but evaporated in the second half of the year.
Investors lapped up a combined 2bn of new paper from
Barclays plc and Nordea, after volatility and unpalatable
premiums led to a mere three issuers pricing 2bn since July.
That volume is far short of expectations, even after the
market reduced its subordinated volumes targets as jurisdictions
such as Germany proposed meeting total loss-absorbing capacity
(TLAC) requirements with senior debt instead.
But a better market backdrop and that scarcity of paper
helped drive joint order books over 10bn, which bankers say
should give other issuers eyeing the sector the confidence to
proceed.
The response also highlighted the contrast in appetite for
subordinated and senior paper as uncertainty around European
bail-in regimes persists.
"With subordinated debt, it's clear what's on the tin; and
if a bank goes bust, you have a pretty good idea of what your
recovery is going to be. The same can't be said of senior, where
you have no idea of where you'll end up," said one banker.
"We've seen a change of tone around Tier 2, and the supply
fears we had last year have diminished. Investors aren't sure
now where volumes are going to come from in terms of TLAC and
MREL, how quickly banks are going to build their buffers."
TURNING THE PAGE
Nordea easily priced a Baa1/A-/A+ rated 10-year non-call
five-year bond just days after SNS Bank successfully placed
500m of Tier 2 debt.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Nordea Markets
and Societe Generale opened books at swaps plus 185bp area,
which was later revised to plus 170bp-175bp (to price in range).
It was fixed at the tight end on books around 4.5bn for a 750m
deal.
Barclays provided a second shot of confidence on Wednesday,
pricing the first euro Tier 2 bond out of its holding company.
The 1.25bn self-led 10-year non-call five-year deal priced at
swaps plus 245bp, after initial talk of plus 260bp area and
guidance of plus 250bp (+/-5bp). Final books passed 6bn.
"It was an excellent deal," said one syndicate official.
"The Nordea trade showed that there was clearly demand, and the
concessions for new trades have come down quite a bit."
Bankers put the concessions for both transactions around
15bp-20bp, some 10bp-15bp inside what ABN AMRO and HSBC had to
pay for Tier 2 bonds in June.
"What's interesting with recent deals is that, unlike trades
earlier on this year where you saw secondary widen when they
were announced, they barely moved this time, indicating that
investors are not selling out of their holdings to buy new paper
but instead adding supply," the syndicate official added.
PRICING DEBATE RAGES ON
Barclays' trade left the strength of demand for its holdco
paper in little doubt, but it also reignited the debate around
how the market prices such debt.
Unlike in the senior market, where its holdco paper trades
with an approximate 50bp premium to the opco curve, Barclays
believes its holdco and opco Tier 2 should trade largely in
line.
"We've spent a lot of time with investors explaining how
resolution works in the UK context and how different securities
rank," said Miray Muminoglu, head of long-term unsecured funding
and capital issuance at Barclays.
"Whether you issue opco or holdco Tier 2, they are expected
to go at the same time. It's pleasing to see investors agreeing
that a very negligible premium is required."
Tier 2 debt issued by Barclays plc is rated Baa3/BB+/A-,
largely in line with that issued at the bank level, at
Baa3/BBB-/A-.
Others in the market were less sure, highlighting the
challenges facing both banks and investors as they grapple with
pricing debt from different institutions and jurisdictions. One
banker put the holdco premium for the new deal as high as 45bp.
"In more general terms, I still think you should be paid a
premium for holdco debt and more specifically holdco
subordinated debt in the current environment," said Nicolas
Trindade, senior credit portfolio manager at AXA Investment
Managers.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Philip Wright and
Helene Durand)