LONDON, Dec 18 (IFR) - The imposition of a ban on the sale of bank subordinated debt to Italian retail investors would take away a key source of capital for the sector at a time when regulators are heaping pressure on lenders to fortify their balance sheets. The ban is being discussed at the highest political level, with Italy's parliament, the Bank of Italy and the regulator Consob expected to announce a decision in coming days. Such a move would be a blow for Italian banks which have long leaned heavily on retail networks to raise debt. Some 237.5bn of domestic bank debt was held by households at the end of 2014, according to the Bank of Italy. But it is the sale of junior debt that is under particular scrutiny after around 10,000 retail clients of four failed lenders lost money when regulators bailed in the banks' capital securities. Around 329m of subordinated debt issued by Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti and CariFe held by retail customers was affected by the bail-in. Italy would be the first country to introduce this type of ban aside from the UK, which does not allow risky Additional Tier 1 debt to be sold to retail investors. This is slightly surprising given the public outcry that followed losses borne by retail bondholders of Spain's Bankia and Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo, as well as warnings from European regulators against permitting these sorts of sales. The exact shape a ban might take is unclear. Many bankers believe it could be a blanket prohibition on the sale of all subordinated debt to retail, while others believe authorities may introduce rules around minimum denominations. "This is a really hot topic now in Italy," said one syndicate official. A retail ban would mean that Italian banks had to rely wholly on the institutional debt market at a time when the European Central Bank is forcing them to raise capital and professional investors are unenthusiastic buyers at best. "I can easily see that a ban would cause some problems since institutional investors may be very reluctant to step in here, and even if they would it could become very costly for an issuer in terms of yield requested by investors," said Michael Hunseler, managing director at Assenagon Asset Management. The prospect of the ban has exerted pressure on Italian spreads for much of the year and market access has remained challenging. Less than 1bn of Italian sub debt priced in 2015. UniCredit's 1bn 5.75% 2025s, callable in 2020, jumped to a year's high of 428bp over swaps this week, more than 150bp wider than the year's tights in April, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon. "The spreads have widened precisely because the market thinks that there will be more Tier 2 to do in the institutional market as there is a risk that retail Tier 2 issuance may be reviewed by authorities and a more restrictive regime imposed," said Waleed El Amir, head of finance at UniCredit. UniCredit's total structural funding is 154bn, of which retail investors hold 26.5bn of senior and 6.6bn of subordinated debt. WORRYING But the prognosis for smaller and weaker banks when it comes to accessing institutional investors is worrying. "At the top end of the premier league, it will have an impact on price - they will have to pay more. Towards the bottom end, market access will become increasingly difficult," said one DCM banker. Two of Italy's weakest lenders, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, each had to offer substantial yields - 11% and 10.5% respectively - to issue 200m deals in the institutional market recently. The cash price of both bonds tumbled to the mid-80s this week and while they have recovered some of those losses, both are languishing five to six points below par, according to Eikon. Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa, meanwhile, never managed to bring a institutionally targeted deal following a roadshow last April and issued a retail bond instead.

DIFFICULT YEAR Subordinated bond losses have thrown into sharp relief the conflicts and risks of retail buying such bank debt at a time when regulators are pushing ahead with reforms that seek to avoid state funding of lenders' bail-outs. Italy plans to make all deposits preferred to senior debt and counterparty liabilities in resolution from 2019. But senior bonds can be bailed in from January 2016 under the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, a risk to which many retail investors are only now waking up to. "In my view, at the very minimum, this will open a Pandora's box all over Europe on 'bail-in-able' instruments that are sold to retail investors," said another debt banker.

