LONDON, Jan 21 (IFR) - Demand for bank debt is showing signs of strains with hedge funds turning their backs on new trades and real money reducing their orders, forcing financial institutions to shrink issue sizes and removing much of their pricing power.

While more than 32.5bn-equivalent has been priced in Europe by financials in 2016, demand for deals has been short of the multi-billion books typically seen at this time of year, and just two deals have priced so far this week.

"Since the beginning of the year, we have had some idiosyncratic fires in European bank credit with ad hoc bail-ins of institutional investors in Novo Banco and the four regional Italian banks," said Marcus Schulte, head of financial institutions debt capital markets at Credit Suisse.

"However, these isolated bush fires have been fanned into a bigger blaze by what's happening in China and the weakening oil price."

The breakdown in supply threatens to put issuers on the back foot as they try to kick-start funding programmes, and could prove costly as investors demand higher premiums to compensate for the heightened risk.

It has already created a handful of "primary market prisoners", including Commerzbank and KBC Group, which had hoped to bring deals last week but have been locked out of the market since completing their roadshows.

"For the past two weeks we have been advising issuers and syndicate desks to delay any deals until we see market stability, but the worry is that as soon as we see stability, bottle-necked cheap supply is likely to follow," said Chris Telfer, portfolio manager at ECM Asset Management.

Some of the repricing in secondary has been violent and not only hurt recent new issues but also impacted some of Europe's weaker banks.

A 1bn Tier 2 bond from ABN AMRO, for example, has widened around 25bp since pricing, according to Eikon.

"The market has been difficult since the beginning of the year. The macro and geo-political backdrop is hostile and fixed income investors were stunned by what happened with Novo Banco on December 29," said Gildas Surry, partner, senior analyst at Axiom Alternative Investments.

"The brutal repricing in secondary means that there's little incentive for investors to pile into primary."

Finland's Pohjola, for example, issued a 500m long five-year senior bond last week, although it more typically aims for 750m deals.

HEDGE FUNDS TRIM ORDERS

Hedge funds, traditionally a key part of the investor base for bank capital trades, have suffered heavy losses in 2015, leaving many managers dealing with outflows or shutting up shop permanently.

With sometimes billions of orders missing it is much harder for syndicates to create price momentum, forcing banks to price deals wider than would otherwise be the case, a senior FIG banker said.

The fact that many hedge funds have turned tail makes the real money bid all the more important. But those investors are also taking a cautious stance, meaning raising new capital will likely come at a cost for issuers and potentially force them to choose between size and price.

"If you go into new deals, what you're going to require is a much bigger NIP - to some extent, they need to provide a buffer against potential widening in secondary," said Nicolas Trindade, senior credit portfolio manager at AXA Investment Managers.

BACK TO BASICS

But even a healthy new issue premium may not be enough to help smaller or weaker banks raise capital as the bleak outlook pushes investors towards only the strongest names.

"In this market, we have a tendency to look more at the national champions as second tier banks tend to hold up less well in secondary," added AXA's Trindade.

"Sentiment in the investor community is quite negative right now. I don't think there is much appetite in the market for high beta deals."

The dire backdrop has left many investors going back to basics and reassessing the banks they like best on a fundamental basis to identify clear winners and losers.

While price movements are bleak, Filippo Alloatti, a senior credit analyst at Hermes Investment Management, said he was focusing on fundamentals over a medium term outlook.

"As long as you're ok with the credit risk, the price is correct, as long as you think the market is selling off more on fear than on news, then you can participate in the primary market," he said. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)