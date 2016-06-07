LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - UK banks' subordinated debt has
tumbled as the threat of the country leaving the European Union
later this month escalates.
Polls of polls on Sunday showed the Leave and Remain camps
split down the middle at 50/50, shaking up those that have been
counting on the UK staying in the EU.
Additional Tier 1 bonds have dropped up to three points in
the last week, while Tier 2 debt has also taken a knock.
That performance offers a glimpse into the potential impact
a vote to leave would have on the country's banks, potentially
making wholesale funding costs unpalatable and storing up
significant losses for investors.
"We are more nervous than we were; it doesn't look as clear
cut now, though I think the market is still pricing in that we
will remain," said Paola Binns, a senior credit fund manager at
Royal London Asset Management.
She said the polls were undoubtedly the driver behind the
moves. Further poll results on Tuesday gave "Remain" a narrow
lead.
An exit would weigh on GDP, in which scenario banks tend to
be first hit, she said.
"The banks are probably being defensive ahead of potential
selling from investors after the change in the polls and just
mark prices wider."
A 1.25bn Barclays 2.625% Tier 2 bond due November 2025 has
widened more than 60bp in the last week to swaps plus 395bp,
according to Eikon, with one intraday move of over 20bp.
A 1bn RBS 3.625% Tier 2 bond due March 2024 also widened
more than 50bp over the same period.
Mark Dowding, partner and co-head of investment-grade debt
at BlueBay Asset Management, warned that financial markets had
been quite complacent in the view that "Remain" will win.
"It seems that investors would like to assume that common
sense will prevail and economic arguments will sway voters, yet
our analysis makes us worry that for many voters this referendum
will be determined more by emotional factors than intellectual
arguments," he said.
ROLLER COASTER RIDE
The widening is the latest instalment in what has been a
volatile ride for UK bank bonds in 2016. They were hard hit
during the subordinated sell-off in the first quarter and lagged
behind the broader market recovery.
A number of fund managers across Europe started to reduce
their exposure to UK financial institutions earlier this year,
though UK banks have issued around 46bn-equivalent in the
sterling, euro and dollar markets year-to-date, according to IFR
data.
However, that window may now have closed. TSB met investors
recently ahead of Lloyds Banking Group's sale of its £385m 5.75%
Tier 2 2026s, though it did not specify a timeline for the deal
and the roadshow was dictated by TSB management availability.
UK banks are broadly well positioned should their access to
the primary market be cut short given their strong capital
position relative to most European and many global peers. The
Bank of England said it would provide liquidity support in the
event of a run on the currency.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)