LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - Policymakers will meet in Brussels
on Thursday to explore an EU-wide approach to the insolvency
rankings of bank creditors that could harmonise the divergence
in local regimes that has emerged since last year.
The Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive was designed to
harmonise the way in which bank failures are addressed in the
European Union, including shifting that cost from taxpayers to
creditors.
The impact of differing insolvency regimes has been one of
the hottest topics in the FIG debt market for over year, with
many wondering how things would work in practice.
"Three Member States (France, Germany, Italy) have recently
put in place their own rules on the ranking of creditors and
these are quite different from each other," said Vanessa Mock, a
spokesperson for the European Commission.
"This could create competitive distortions in the single
market and complicate the execution of the bail-in tool, in
particular for cross-border banks."
The European Commission's expert group on banking, payments
and insurance will consider a working paper, seen by IFR,
containing feedback from stakeholders across various banks,
asset managers and industry bodies on the three routes adopted.
"Commission services are considering whether an EU approach
to this issue makes sense and are seeking the views of experts
with a view of elaborating a harmonised approach on the ranking
of bondholders in the creditors' hierarchy in case of bank
insolvency and resolution," Mock said in a statement.
It is also asking for feedback on the impact of the three
routes on funding costs and market depth as well as potential
legal challenges, among other questions.
The paper highlighted the concern among stakeholders over
the potential fragmentation.
"There is agreement...that having divergent approaches to
the statutory insolvency ranking of bank creditors may impede
the resolution of cross-border banks and provide uncertainty for
issuers and investors alike," it said.
"A harmonisation of the statutory insolvency ranking of
liabilities which are meant to absorb losses in resolution
should address this problem and ensure a level playing field.
Such an approach should be effective and advantageous."
Investors have complained about the increasing complexity
and ESMA pushed for improved disclosure on bail-in risk in
recent weeks.
The paper analyses the various pros and cons of the German,
Italian and French approaches.
Germany passed a law subordinating senior unsecured bonds to
other senior liabilities. Stakeholders commended the clarity of
that framework, but said it limited the flexibility of banks to
choose their liability structure and raises overall funding
costs in the medium to long term.
The French approach, which introduces a new layer of senior
debt known as "unpreferred" senior, offers greater flexibility
and should not impact funding costs over that period, the
stakeholders said.
While many countries have not yet settled on which solution
they will adopt, many in the market previously believed it was
too late for a harmonised approached.
"Harmonisation of subordination is a difficult topic. In the
end we feel all three options should be available," said one
market source.
Harmonised statutory subordination would be desirable for
many banks but is treated with caution by others due to fears
over increased funding costs, he said.
The paper said that any common approach should also allow
for other forms of subordination. It highlighted in particular
structural subordination, where banks including those in the UK
and Switzerland issue securities through a holding company
structure.
